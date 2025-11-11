Xinhe Optoelectronic Celebrates 21 Years, Launches Revolutionary 'Starlight' LED to Light Up the World

LED Flexible Transparent Screen SMD2020 LED Grille Screen P6.25 HD for Shopping Mall Bar Exhibition Hall P6 Adhesive Transparent LED Display Film Easy Installation OEM ODM Approved

SHENZHEN, SHENZHEN, CHINA, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the grand narrative of the optoelectronic lighting industry's development, Shenzhen Xinhe Optoelectronic Lighting Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as " Xinhe Optoelectronic ") has written a brilliant chapter of growth from its roots in the Special Economic Zone to shining across the world, through 21 years of focus and perseverance. Since its establishment in 2004, Xinhe Optoelectronic has consistently adhered to the core values of "Quality First, Service Foremost." Today, it has matured into a global integrated service provider in the fields of architectural landscape and advertising signage lighting, combining planning and design, R&D manufacturing, and project implementation. As the company celebrates its 21st anniversary, we reflect on milestone achievements and look ahead to a future blueprint drawn with innovative products and strategic layout.I. Twenty-One Years of Splendor: Milestones and Achievements Forging a Foundation of ExcellenceThe 21-year journey is a history of Xinhe Optoelectronic's transformation from an industry newcomer to a mainstay. Each solid footprint attests to its relentless pursuit of quality and integrity.1.1 21st Anniversary Celebration: Witnessing History, Embarking on a New JourneyIn 2025, Xinhe Optoelectronic grandly celebrates its 21st anniversary. This is not merely a mark of time but a symbol of the company's strength and resilience. Over twenty-one years, Xinhe Optoelectronic has deeply focused on building a product ecosystem centered around point light sources with independent intellectual property rights, steadily growing from a startup into an industry benchmark with global business coverage. The anniversary celebration is not only a summary of past glories but also a pledge gathering all employees, partners, and customers to jointly stride towards the next phase of development. Through a series of technical seminars, customer appreciation events, and employee recognition activities, the company will express gratitude for the support from all sectors of society and declare its determination to continuously invest in innovation and enhance service capabilities.1.2 Business Breakthrough: Revenue/Export Value Reaches New HeightsAmid complex global economic conditions, Xinhe Optoelectronic achieved counter-trend growth by relying on excellent product quality, forward-looking design solutions, and an efficient global service network. In recent years, the company successfully saw its annual turnover break through the 200 million Chinese Yuan (RMB) mark, with the proportion of overseas export value continuously increasing, demonstrating its strong competitiveness in the international market. This achievement stems from a precise understanding of diverse global market demands and a deep exploration of the brand value of "Intelligent Manufacturing in China."1.3 Authoritative Certification: International Recognition for Quality ManagementQuality is the lifeline of Xinhe Optoelectronic. The company recognized early the importance of standardized management for long-term development and successfully obtained ISO9001 Quality Management System certification. The acquisition of this certification signifies that Xinhe Optoelectronic has established internationally recognized quality assurance systems across all processes, including product R&D, manufacturing, sales, and service, providing customers with stable and reliable product and service commitments. Furthermore, several of the company's core products have obtained international standard certifications such as CE and RoHS, paving the way for unimpeded access to the global market.1.4 Scale Expansion: Headquarters Base Upgraded and LaunchedTo meet the needs of rapid business growth and future development strategy, Xinhe Optoelectronic recently completed the expansion and relocation of its headquarters and core warehouse/R&D center. The new operational base is located in a core industrial park in Shenzhen, featuring a larger area, more scientific functional zoning, and integrates modern offices, intelligent warehousing, and advanced R&D laboratories. This expansion not only significantly enhances the company's R&D efficiency, production capacity, and order processing capability, optimizing the employee work environment, but also serves as a concentrated display of Xinhe Optoelectronic's corporate image and comprehensive strength, laying a solid physical foundation for subsequently attracting high-end talent and expanding new business lines.II. relentless Innovation: Expanding Product Matrix Leads Technological TrendsAs a company built on technology, Xinhe Optoelectronic deeply understands that innovation is the core engine driving development. The company continuously increases R&D investment, frequently launching new products and solutions that lead market trends.2.1 Launch of New Product Series: The "Starlight" Series Intelligent Point Light SourceOn the occasion of its 21st anniversary, Xinhe Optoelectronic officially launched its revolutionary product – the "Starlight" series full-color intelligent point light source – to the global market. This series adopts the company's self-developed new-generation chip packaging technology and intelligent control algorithms, achieving a qualitative leap in brightness, color saturation, consistency, and energy efficiency ratio. Particularly noteworthy is its built-in pixel-level precise control function, enabling easy realization of complex dynamic pattern displays and color changes, offering unprecedented possibilities for applications such as outlining the contours of super high-rise buildings, large-scale media facades, and creative advertising signage. The advent of the "Starlight" series once again consolidates Xinhe Optoelectronic's leadership in point light source technology.2.2 Core Technology Upgrade: The "BrightMoon" Platform Achieves Energy Efficiency BreakthroughWhile exploring the frontiers with new products, Xinhe Optoelectronic has not ceased iterating and upgrading its existing core products. The company has comprehensively upgraded the technology of its main point light source product lines, introducing the "BrightMoon" Energy-Saving Platform. By optimizing optical structure design and adopting ultra-low power consumption components, overall energy consumption is reduced by up to 30% while maintaining or even improving light efficiency. This upgrade not only significantly reduces operational costs for customers but also actively responds to global green and low-carbon initiatives, reflecting the company's social responsibility.2.3 Deepening Strategic Cooperation: Strengthening Position in the Industry Chain CoreBased on its profound accumulation and market reputation in the field of point light sources, Xinhe Optoelectronic recently successfully secured the status as a Strategic Partner of a renowned international driver IC brand in China and a preferentially recommended supplier in the lighting application field. The establishment of this cooperative relationship means that Xinhe Optoelectronic can access the most advanced and stable core components from the source, thereby ensuring the leading edge and reliability of its product performance. Simultaneously, this further strengthens the company's voice within the industry chain, enabling it to provide customers with one-stop quality services from core components to integrated solutions.III. Global Vision: Market Expansion and Strategic Cooperation Paint a New BlueprintBased in China, serving the world. Xinhe Optoelectronic always actively integrates into the global lighting market with an open attitude, continuously expanding its international influence through ongoing market development and strategic cooperation.3.1 New Market Development: Successful Entry into Core Middle Eastern MarketAfter careful market research and preliminary preparations, Xinhe Optoelectronic announced earlier this year its official successful entry into the Dubai, UAE market, and winning bids for several landmark building nightscape lighting projects. The Middle Eastern market, especially Dubai, has extremely high requirements and huge demand for architectural landscape lighting. Successfully entering this market not only brings direct business growth but also greatly enhances the reputation of the "Shenzhen Xinhe" brand in the international high-end lighting market, laying a solid foundation for the company's subsequent efforts to deeply cultivate the Middle East and surrounding regions.3.2 Presence on the International Stage: Shining at Global Industry EventsTo more directly showcase its innovative achievements to global customers and exchange ideas with industry peers, Xinhe Optoelectronic actively participates in top-tier industry exhibitions at home and abroad. The company has been a significant exhibitor for many consecutive years at the Guangzhou International Lighting Exhibition (GILE), and plans to enter world-class stages like the Frankfurt International Light + Building Exhibition. Through these platforms, Xinhe Optoelectronic not only garners a vast number of potential customers and cooperation intentions but also keenly captures the latest market trends and technological dynamics, feeding back into its own product R&D and strategic planning.3.3 Development Strategy Release: Launch of the "Borderless Light & Shadow 2028" PlanLooking to the future, Xinhe Optoelectronic officially released its new mid-term development strategy named "Borderless Light & Shadow 2028". The core of this strategy consists of three points: First, Deep Digitalization, building a full-link digital platform from customer insight, cloud-based solution design to remote project operation and maintenance; Second, Vertical Integration, extending into upstream core materials and components, and deepening downstream into intelligent control systems to build a more complete industry chain synergistic advantage; Third, Partnership Ecosystem, actively seeking to establish strategic alliances with top domestic and international design firms, engineering contractors, and industry peers to jointly develop complex lighting projects and create value that exceeds customer expectations.Conclusion: A Bright Future, Composing a Splendid Chapter TogetherTwenty-one years of journeying through wind and rain, Xinhe Optoelectronic has built its brand with quality and earned respect through service. From the technical deepening of point light sources to integrated lighting application services, from a corner of the Shenzhen Special Economic Zone to business spanning the globe, every leap forward by Xinhe Optoelectronic stems from its adherence to original intentions and dedication to innovation.Looking ahead, Shenzhen Xinhe Optoelectronic Lighting Co., Ltd. will continue to uphold the corporate philosophy of "Quality First, Service Foremost". Taking the 21st anniversary as a new starting point, the company will join hands with global customers and partners to ride the wind and waves across the vast ocean of LED lighting applications, jointly drawing an even more dazzling and brilliant picture of light and shadow, and striving tirelessly to create a better, more intelligent light environment for humanity.

