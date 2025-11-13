A Texas-Sized Feast: Thomas J. Henry Leads Statewide Holiday Food Drive

Thomas J Henry Logo Coast Bend Food Bank Staff with 2024 donation (Image credit: Thomas J Henry) Austin Food Bank Staff with 2024 donation (Image credit: Thomas J Henry) Houston Food Bank Staff with 2024 donation (Image credit: Thomas J Henry) North Texas Food Bank Staff with 2024 donation (Image credit: Thomas J Henry)

Thomas J. Henry’s statewide campaign combats food insecurity with record-breaking support for Texas families

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Injury attorney and philanthropist Thomas J. Henry is proud to announce the second annual Feast of Texas, an expanded statewide initiative designed to bring hope, nourishment, and holiday joy to families across Texas.After the remarkable impact of the inaugural Feast of Texas in 2024, providing more than 3.5 million meals statewide, Thomas J. Henry is continuing the effort this year to ensure Texas families once again experience the comfort and dignity of a shared holiday meal. According to a recent study by the Sage Policy Group, Thomas J. Henry’s philanthropic initiatives have already generated more than $200 million in total economic impact, further underscoring his long-standing commitment to uplifting communities.What is the Feast of Texas?During the holiday season, many Texans face the very real challenge of putting a warm meal on the table. This year, that challenge has only deepened as the ongoing government shutdown temporarily halts SNAP benefits. Thomas J. Henry firmly believes that no Texan should go hungry, and through the Feast of Texas, he is turning that belief into action.By collaborating with an array of trusted local food banks and community partners throughout Texas, the initiative will provide complete holiday meals (or equivalent meal-distributions) to families experiencing food insecurity.“The holidays are a time for family and gratitude, but we know that for far too many Texans, the season can bring hardship rather than comfort,” said Thomas J. Henry. “With this second annual Feast of Texas, we’re renewing our commitment to ensuring that every family, whether in the big city or a remote rural county, has a reason to feel cared for and connected.”Key DetailsScope: Statewide, across dozens of Texas counties including rural and urban communities previously underserved.Partnerships: Working with food banks covering regions such as Austin/Central Texas, Corpus Christi/Coastal Bend, Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston, and San Antonio.Program Evolution: Previously, Thomas J. Henry’s Turkey Giveaway focused on the Coastal Bend region for over thirty years. With Feast of Texas, the model has grown to meet increased need and reach statewide.Why does the Feast of Texas Matter?The Feast of Texas is a vital initiative that bridges the gap between rural and urban communities in the fight against hunger. While many food relief efforts concentrate on major cities, the Feast of Texas deliberately extends its reach to rural counties, where access to resources and logistical support can be far more limited.By partnering directly with food banks rather than relying solely on in-kind turkey giveaways, the initiative ensures a more efficient, flexible, and scalable distribution system that adapts to the unique needs of each community it serves.This effort reflects Thomas J. Henry’s broader philanthropic philosophy: that true success is measured not only by personal achievement, but by the ability to uplift and strengthen communities. Through the Feast of Texas, that vision comes to life, delivering a meaningful and lasting impact for families across the state.Community Impact Across TexasThrough direct food bank partnerships, Feast of Texas 2025 will provide millions of nourishing meals to Texans in need. Below are highlights of this year’s statewide allocations:Central Texas Food Bank ( www.centraltexasfoodbank.org “With a $125,000 donation for the Government shutdown sponsorship, Thomas J. Henry will ensure 12,000 families receive a nourishing holiday meal and offset a significant expense for the Central Texas Food Bank.”Coast Bend Food Bank ( www.coastalbendfoodbank.org "Together, we will serve 6,300 families with nutritious food including the comfort of protein to prepare holiday meals and celebrate with dignity. Thomas J. Henry’s generous gift of $150,000 for whole chickens, will ensure that families in South Texas do not face the holidays hungry. Instead, they will gather with full hearts, full tables, and the reassurance that their community cares for them."North Texas Food Bank ( www.ntfb.org “By renewing his generous gift of $125,000, Thomas J. Henry will help us purchase food that will provide 375,000 nourishing meals to children, families, and seniors across North Texas this Thanksgiving.”Houston Food Bank ( www.houstonfoodbank.org “With every dollar providing the equivalent of three meals, your support will help the Houston Food Bank distribute 300,000 nutritious meals to children, seniors, and families struggling with food insecurity. This gift will allow us to stock our shelves with fresh produce, pantry staples, and holiday favorites— ensuring that more households can gather around the table and share a warm meal together.”San Antonio Food Bank ( www.safoodbank.org Thomas J. Henry’s gift of $250,000 will “Help source, store, and deliver 500,000 pounds of fresh fruits and vegetables—the equivalent of ten 18-wheeler truckloads— directly into the hands of neighbors in need. This gift nourishes 20,000 families with wholesome produce that strengthens health and well-being.”FAQ1. How did the Feast of Texas begin?The Feast of Texas grew from Thomas J. Henry’s 30-year tradition of Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaways in the Coastal Bend region. Following the overwhelming success of the inaugural statewide Feast of Texas in 2024, which delivered over 3.5 million meals across 92 counties, the program has continued this year to serve Texans.2. Why is this initiative especially important this year?With the ongoing government shutdown temporarily halting SNAP benefits, many families are struggling with food insecurity. The Feast of Texas helps fill that gap, ensuring Texans can share a warm, nourishing meal and experience the spirit of the holidays with dignity and hope.3. Who benefits from the Feast of Texas?The initiative focuses on families and individuals experiencing food insecurity across Texas. Special emphasis is placed on rural communities that often have fewer food relief resources compared to large metropolitan areas.4. What is Thomas J. Henry’s broader mission with initiatives like this?Thomas J. Henry’s philanthropy is rooted in the belief that true success is measured by one’s ability to uplift others. Through the Feast of Texas, he seeks to strengthen communities, bridge gaps between rural and urban areas, and ensure that every Texan experience compassion and care during the holiday season. To learn more about his community initiatives, visit www.tjhgives.com About Thomas J. Henry:Thomas J. Henry Law, PLLC is one of the nation’s leading personal injury firms. Since 1993, the firm has fought to secure justice and compensation for individuals who have lost loved ones due to the negligence of others and to prevent similar instances of wrongful death from occurring again.Over that time, Thomas J. Henry and his firm have received numerous awards and recognitions, including Attorney of the Year by Top 100 Lawyers (Top 100 Registry, Inc.) for Outstanding Achievement in Personal Injury and Mass Tort. He was also named a Top 10 Trucking Trial Lawyer by The National Trial Lawyers and a Legal Superstar of 2022 by Newsweek.com.Outside of the courtroom, the firm is known for its many philanthropic endeavors and generous contributions to local and global communities. The firm has an active philanthropy program that supports causes related to poverty, veterans, national disaster relief, education, animals, and the arts.For more information about Thomas J. Henry please visit thomasjhenrylaw.com.IG: @tjhlaw | F: tjhlaw | X/T: @ThomasJHenryLaw

