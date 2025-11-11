Domain Name Wire App Provides Exclusive Expired Domain Lists to Help Domain Investors

The Domain Name Wire app includes exclusive expired domain lists.

Free app provides lists of expired domains to acquire

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Domain Name Wire, the leading news source for the domain name industry for more than two decades, now offers an app with an exclusive feature for domain investors: hand-curated expired domain lists, updated weekly.

Available only in the Domain Name Wire App for iOS and Android, the lists highlight quality domains that have recently expired and are available for acquisition on expired domain platforms. Each list is designed to help investors quickly identify overlooked names with resale or development potential.

“For years, Domain Name Wire readers have relied on us for insight into domain trends, sales, and disputes,” said Andrew Allemann, publisher of Domain Name Wire. “Now, the app takes it a step further by helping investors act on those insights. Our expired domain lists save people hours of research and uncover opportunities that might otherwise go unnoticed.”

Each expired domain list is curated by industry experts and optimized for usability on mobile devices. Subscribers can browse names by venue, and read an explanation of why the domain is valuable or what it can be used for.

“The expired domain lists are a natural extension of what we do — helping investors stay informed and ahead of the market,” added Allemann. “We’re combining data and editorial judgment to surface names that are truly worth a look.”

The Domain Name Wire App also delivers:

- Daily domain industry news, including sales, disputes, and policy updates

- Access to over 500 episodes of the Domain Name Wire Podcast

- Trending story rankings and market insights

The app is free to download and available now on both Apple and Android devices:

Apple iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/domain-name-wire-domain-news/id6747963685

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.DomainNameWire.android

For more than 20 years, Domain Name Wire has been cited by major media outlets including The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, The New York Times, and NPR as a trusted authority on domain name industry developments.

