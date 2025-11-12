The Baker House 1650 crowned 'Best House, Villa or Serviced Apartment' in North America by Condé Nast Johansens

The Baker House 1650 Logo The Baker House 1650 (Photo Credit: ©mixmediaplus)

Global Glory for East Hampton Gem

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Baker House 1650, one of East Hampton’s most celebrated luxury inns, has been named “Best House, Villa or Serviced Apartment in North America” by Condé Nast Johansens at the 2026 Awards for Excellence, held at London’s Kimpton Fitzroy Hotel.Recognized for its timeless charm, exquisite hospitality, and design that seamlessly blends 17th-century heritage with modern elegance, The Baker House 1650 has become synonymous with refined Hamptons living. The award—one of the most coveted in luxury travel—places the historic East Hampton property among the finest accommodations in the world.The Condé Nast Johansens Awards for Excellence, now in their 41st year, honor the very best in independent luxury hotels, spas, and venues worldwide. Each winner is selected through a rigorous combination of guest feedback, expert inspection reports, and online voting by discerning travelers.“It’s an incredible honor to receive this global recognition from Condé Nast Johansens,” said Antonella Bertello, Owner of The Baker House 1650. “Our team is deeply committed to creating an experience that captures the beauty, history, and heart of East Hampton. This award is a reflection of that dedication.”Nestled in the heart of the East Hampton Village, The Baker House 1650 features manicured English gardens, elegant period furnishings, and a tranquil spa, offering guests a uniquely curated retreat that blends history and luxury.The full list of winners of the 2026 Condé Nast Johansens Awards for Excellence can be found at johansens.com/award-winners-hubAbout The Baker House 1650:Nestled in the beautiful, historic Village of East Hampton, NY, The Baker House 1650 is a masterpiece of 17th Century Cotswold-inspired architecture. Throughout the property, guests find a sense of historical legacy and majestic aura from the classic inspired English manor. There’s a balance of old-world charm with modern conveniences and amenities. For more information, please visit www.bakerhouse1650.com IG: @bakerhouse1650 | F: thebakerhouse1650 | X / T: @thebakerhouse

