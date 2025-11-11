Yogmata Keiko Aikawa Returns to New York for a Week of Peace, Purpose & Presence

Yogmata Keiko Aikawa Logo Yogmata Keiko Aikawa (Photo Credit: Vital Agibalow @VITAL Photo NYC)

The First Female Siddha Master and Himalayan Great Saint to Lead Meditation at United Nations WEDO Summit and Celebrate Private Dojo Opening

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- World-renowned spiritual leader Yogmata Keiko Aikawa, the first female Siddha Master and Himalayan Great Saint, will return to New York City this week for a series of engagements blending spirituality, diplomacy, and cultural exchange. The visit culminates in her participation at the United Nations WEDO Summit on Friday, November 14th, 2025 where she will offer a “Moment of Silence for Global Peace” from 10:05am to 10:13am inside the UN Headquarters.The weeklong visit, organized by the Science of Enlightenment, follows Yogmata’s decades-long mission to foster inner awakening and world harmony through authentic Himalayan meditation practices. Her previous appearances at the United Nations include addresses during International Yoga Day and keynote meditations for peace, earning her recognition as one of the few living Himalayan Great Saints to bring these ancient teachings to a global audience.Arriving in New York on Saturday, November 8th, Yogmata will lead a workshop at the Japanese American Association on Sunday, November 9th, followed by a series of private cultural and philanthropic engagements across the city.On Tuesday, November 11th, she will attend an evening event at the French Consulate General, before hosting a Private Studio Opening Celebration on Wednesday, November 12th (5:30pm – 7:30 p.m.), marking the debut of her first dedicated meditation dojo in Manhattan. While the location remains confidential for privacy reasons, select media and invited guests will be welcomed for an intimate introduction to Yogmata’s New York practice space.The week continues with Yogmata’s participation in the Women Empowerment & Development Organization (WEDO) dinner on Thursday, November 13th, and her official UN Summit appearance on Friday, November 14th, where she will lead her opening meditation before an audience of global delegates. Her stay concludes with the WEDO Brunch & Closing Dinner on Saturday, November 15th, before departing New York Sunday.As a reminder, Press wishing to cover Yogmata’s participation at the United Nations WEDO Summit must register in advance through the UN Media Accreditation portal. Equipment access is limited, and approval is required. Early application is strongly encouraged.About Yogmata Keiko Aikawa:Born Yamanashi, Japan, 1945, Yogmata Keiko Aikawa has been interested in and practiced yoga, meditation and health regimens since her teenage. Becoming a yoga instructor, she held classes in many culture centers and actively taught asana yoga to thousands of students.At age 39, Yogmata first met Pilot Babaji, a prominent yoga and meditation master, who had visited Japan for a television program, and following which, he invited her for training in the Himalayas. Yogmata then traveled to the Himalayas and underwent authentic yoga training for the path to enlightenment, eventually achieving Samadhi, the supreme state of yoga and meditation.Since 1991, Yogmata has now performed Public Samadhi, which is renowned as proof of enlightenment, 18 times in India, to promote world peace. And has received admiration from all over India. Currently, Yogmata travels the world to guide people to truly essential living through giving lectures and teaching on meditation.In 2016, Yogmata gave a speech, as a guest of honor, at the International Yoga Day event held at the United Nations HQ, upon the request of the Indian government. In October 2016 and May 2017, she presented keynote lectures and taught meditation for Peace at events held in United Nations.She is also renowned as an author and has sold over 1,000,000 copies of her books world-wide. For more information, please visit: www.japanese-meditation.com I: https://bit.ly/3M0qWgq | Y: https://bit.ly/3Akmw1y | X / T: https://bit.ly/46DV22S

