OnID Announces Leadership Changes: Ben Katz CEO, John Puente President & Chairman, Doug Stasko COO

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- OnID ( https://onid.co/ ), a leader in secure biometric identity with data ledger technology, today announced a key leadership transition effective November 4, 2025. Ben Katz has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer, succeeding John Puente, who will assume the roles of President and Chairman of the Board. In addition, Doug Stasko has been named Chief Operating Officer, reinforcing the company’s operational and strategic focus as it accelerates toward market expansion and funding growth.This transition marks a significant step in OnID’s continued evolution as a pioneer in identity security. Under this new leadership structure, OnID will focus on scaling its enterprise and government deployments, deepening its technology partnerships, and expanding the commercialization of its biometric identity platform and immutable data ledger capabilities.Leadership Commentary“Ben brings an exceptional mix of technical insight, operational experience, and leadership vision that aligns perfectly with OnID’s next phase of growth,” said John Puente, President and Chairman of the Board. “As we expand our footprint across critical infrastructure and enterprise identity markets, his leadership will be instrumental in positioning OnID as the trusted standard in secure, verifiable identity.”“I’m honored to lead OnID at this pivotal moment,” said Ben Katz, Chief Executive Officer. “Our team, technology, and market opportunity are aligned to redefine how organizations establish and maintain digital trust. With our unique combination of biometric precision and immutable data ledger technology, OnID is uniquely positioned to accelerate global adoption and funding momentum.”“With this leadership team in place, we are structurally positioned to execute faster and deliver measurable impact across every sector we serve,” said Doug Stasko, Chief Operating Officer. “OnID’s mission remains clear—to deliver trust, privacy, and resilience for the modern era.”The leadership transition underscores OnID’s commitment to driving innovation and trust in digital identity management. The company remains focused on building partnerships and advancing its platform’s adoption in high-security, regulated, and government environments.About OnIDOnID is a next-generation biometric identity platform engineered to deliver secure, privacy-preserving authentication. The company’s platform integrates advanced biometrics and immutable data ledger technology to provide organizations with verifiable, tamper-proof identity assurance. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, OnID serves clients across defense, critical infrastructure, financial, and enterprise sectors.

