Thomas J. Henry Gives Thanks by Giving Back: 6,000 Families Receive Turkey Vouchers

Texas philanthropist turns compassion into community support with weeklong turkey voucher giveaway

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the spirit of Thanksgiving and community support, Thomas J. Henry is proud to announce a new and improved version of his traditional Turkey Giveaway by distributing 6,000 turkey vouchers to local families in need in the Corpus Christi area.This year’s effort comes at a critical time for many Texans. With the ongoing government shutdown temporarily halting SNAP benefits, thousands of families across the state are facing unexpected financial hardship just as the holiday season begins. In response, Thomas J. Henry has expanded his initiative to reach even more households affected by the lapse in assistance.Each day, 1,000 vouchers will be given away on a first-come, first-served basis at the new Thomas J. Henry Center for Philanthropy building on 1102 Ocean Drive with the exception that Sunday will have 2,000 vouchers available. The event will take place over five days, starting from Sunday, November 16th through Thursday, November 20th, between 10:00 am and 2:00pm each day, or until all vouchers for the day have been distributed.Multiple distribution lanes will be set up to ensure a smooth and efficient process for attendees. No registration is required. Community members simply need to arrive during event hours to receive a voucher while supplies last.“We’re honored to give back to the community that has supported us throughout the years,” said Thomas J. Henry. “Thanksgiving is a time to come together and share gratitude, and we hope this small gesture helps make the holiday season a little brighter for local families.”The turkey vouchers are valid only at H-E-B 3033 S. Port Ave. Corpus Christi, TX 78415 from November 16th–30th, helping ensure thousands of households can enjoy a traditional holiday meal.Event Details:Dates: Sunday, November 16 – Thursday, November 20th, 2025Time: 10:00am — 2:00pm daily (or until vouchers run out)Location: 1102 Ocean Drive, Corpus Christi, TX 78404A Lasting Impact on the EconomyBeyond his charitable initiatives, Thomas J. Henry continues to play a major role in driving economic growth across the globe. According to a recent analysis conducted by the Sage Policy Group, Thomas J. Henry’s operations, philanthropic investments, and community initiatives have generated an estimated $200 million in nationwide economic activity.This significant contribution underscores Thomas J. Henry’s ongoing commitment to improving the lives of local residents not only through legal advocacy and philanthropy, but also through sustained job creation, business activity, and community investment.“Giving back means more than just one act of charity,” Thomas J. Henry added. “It means building opportunities, strengthening our community, and ensuring that communities continue to thrive for generations to come.”About Thomas J. Henry:Thomas J. Henry Law, PLLC is one of the nation’s leading personal injury firms. Since 1993, the firm has fought to secure justice and compensation for individuals who have lost loved ones due to the negligence of others and to prevent similar instances of wrongful death from occurring again.Over that time, Thomas J. Henry and his firm have received numerous awards and recognitions, including Attorney of the Year by Top 100 Lawyers (Top 100 Registry, Inc.) for Outstanding Achievement in Personal Injury and Mass Tort. He was also named a Top 10 Trucking Trial Lawyer by The National Trial Lawyers and a Legal Superstar of 2022 by Newsweek.com.Outside of the courtroom, the firm is known for its many philanthropic endeavors and generous contributions to local and global communities. The firm has an active philanthropy program that supports causes related to poverty, veterans, national disaster relief, education, animals, and the arts.For more information about Thomas J. Henry please visit thomasjhenrylaw.com.IG: @tjhlaw | F: tjhlaw | X/T: @ThomasJHenryLaw

