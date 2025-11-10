Beyond Veterans Day: Supporting the Nation’s Heroes Every Day
Honoring service members requires ongoing commitment. From mental health awareness to easing financial and emotional burdens on military families, Fisher House Foundation ensures no veteran or military family faces hardship alone. There are simple ways to support veterans and their families, not only on Veterans Day, but every day of the year.
Often, service members and veterans have unique health challenges. Everything from harmful exposures that can lead to illness later in life, to injuries on and off the battlefield that require specialized care. With a current network of 100 comfort homes, Fisher House Foundation provides families of wounded, injured, or ill service members and veterans a home away from home where they can stay while a loved one receives medical care at a VA Hospital or Military Installation. Lodging at Fisher House is completely free for families who need it and is available for as long as the hospital stay dictates.
*U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, Office of Suicide Prevention. 2024 National Veteran Suicide Prevention Annual Report. 2024.
**Watson Institute, Brown University. 20 Years of War, a Costs of War Research Series. 2021.
For more information, please visit https://www.FisherHouse.org.
