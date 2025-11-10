Beyond Veterans Day: Supporting the Nation’s Heroes Every Day

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- During a time of so much division, supporting our military community is one thing we can all agree on, yet many service members and their families face extraordinary challenges. Approximately 6,400 veterans died by suicide in 2022, according to the Department of Veterans Affairs *, more than 50% higher than the civilian population. A Brown University study ** found that since 9/11, more than 30,000 service members have died by suicide – over four times the approximately 7,000 killed in combat during the same period. These numbers underscore an urgent truth: support for our nation’s heroes cannot be limited to a single day of gratitude.Honoring service members requires ongoing commitment. From mental health awareness to easing financial and emotional burdens on military families, Fisher House Foundation ensures no veteran or military family faces hardship alone. There are simple ways to support veterans and their families, not only on Veterans Day, but every day of the year.Often, service members and veterans have unique health challenges. Everything from harmful exposures that can lead to illness later in life, to injuries on and off the battlefield that require specialized care. With a current network of 100 comfort homes, Fisher House Foundation provides families of wounded, injured, or ill service members and veterans a home away from home where they can stay while a loved one receives medical care at a VA Hospital or Military Installation. Lodging at Fisher House is completely free for families who need it and is available for as long as the hospital stay dictates.*U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, Office of Suicide Prevention. 2024 National Veteran Suicide Prevention Annual Report. 2024.**Watson Institute, Brown University. 20 Years of War, a Costs of War Research Series. 2021.For more information, please visit https://www.FisherHouse.org

