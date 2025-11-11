'On Track to Win' Book Launch with Motorsports, Carmen Jorda

Carmen Jorda (Photo Credit: BFA / Madeleine Thomas) Carmen Jorda (Photo Credit: BFA / Madeleine Thomas) Carmen Jorda (Photo Credit: BFA / Madeleine Thomas) Carmen Jorda (Photo Credit: BFA / Madeleine Thomas) Carmen Jorda (Photo Credit: BFA / Madeleine Thomas)

Racing driver Carmen Jorda launches her empowering new book in SoHo New York

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Motorsports Carmen Jorda celebrated the U.S. launch of her inspirational children’s book, On Track to Win: The Carmen Jorda Story, in SoHo New York City.Published by Lightswitch Learning, the vibrantly illustrated book chronicles Jorda’s journey from a fearless young girl racing go-karts in Spain to breaking barriers in the elite world of Formula 1. With a message centered on resilience and courage, On Track to Win inspires children everywhere to take the wheel and chase their dreams.Guests at the book launch, included figures from motorsport, publishing, and the arts who came to toast her success. The reception included an intimate fireside chat with Jorda where she reflected on her racing career and the inspiration behind her new book:“This story is about believing in yourself.” said Jorda “An inspiration to children that they can achieve anything they set their minds to.”About Carmen Jordá:Carmen Jorda, former development driver of Lotus and Renault in Formula 1, earnt the honour of becoming the 11th woman in history to be included in a driver line-up for the prestigious team. Over her career Carmen has raced in GP3, Indy Lights, and the Le Mans series. She is daughter of former racing driver Jose Miguel Jorda who introduced her to the sport from an early age. Carmen is an advocate for female race car drivers and the future of inclusion throughout motorsport. Follow Carmen on her Instagram account, @carmenjordaAbout The Book, “On Track to Win: The Carmen Jorda Story”:From a young age while growing up in Spain, Carmen Jorda had a love for cars and racing, she dreamed of becoming a Formula One racing driver. But as she grew older and her ambitions grew, she encountered those who doubted whether girls should be allowed to race. With the support of her Father, Carmen dove into the world of racing where she trained to achieve her dreams of getting behind the wheel of a Formula One car.On Track to Win shows young readers that through persistence, hard work, and the support of family, no barriers will stand in their way while chasing their dreams.About Lightswitch Learning:On Track to Win is published by A division of Sussman Education, Lightswitch Learning publishes character-driven stories that inspire young readers through real-world examples of perseverance and leadership. www.lightswitchlearning.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.