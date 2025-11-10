Gallup-McKinley County Schools Showcases Real-World Learning Through Public Relations Internships

Students need the chance to apply what they’ve learned in the classroom to real-world experiences. ” — Superintendent Mike Hyatt

GALLUP, NM, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gallup-McKinley County Schools (GMCS) continues to advance its commitment to College, Career, and Civic Readiness (CCCR) by offering meaningful internship experiences that connect classroom learning to real-world opportunities. The GMCS Public Relations Department is proud to host three talented CCCR interns this year: Naomi Chee, a senior at Miyamura High School; Alivia Palacios, a senior at Miyamura High School; and Phillip Ramone, a senior at Thoreau High School.All three students are part of the School of Media at their respective high schools. The media pathway includes a series of three progressive courses designed to build skills in photography, video production, digital editing, and storytelling. During their senior year, students apply these skills through hands-on internships with district and community partners.Public Relations Officer Kathy Polich shared, “It’s been great to have students come in with a strong background in editing, photography, and digital media. Each intern brings unique talents and creativity to our projects.”The interns have already made their mark within the district:• Naomi Chee’s photography was recently featured in the district’s Elevate Magazine • Phillip Ramone appears in the district’s new Cultural Heritage commercial • Alivia Palacios provided voice work for the current radio ad and appears in the district’s Overview commercial In addition to media production, the interns spend time in the District Print Shop, where they learn how design and print merge to bring creative projects to life.“I really enjoy operating the machines and was surprised by how much the print shop produces,” said Phillip Ramone. Alivia Palacios added, “I enjoy taking photos and seeing what goes on behind the scenes.”Naomi Chee shared, “This internship is fun because I get to try different things. I recommend that students take advantage of internship opportunities during their senior year.”Superintendent Mike Hyatt emphasized the importance of programs like CCCR, stating, “Students need the chance to apply what they’ve learned in the classroom to real-world experiences. These internships strengthen both academic knowledge and essential soft skills that prepare them for the future.”Through programs like the CCCR internships, GMCS continues to build pathways that empower students to connect learning with career and community success.

