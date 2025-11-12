Gary Patrick Opens Up About New Song 'Closed for Repair'

There always needs to be a new song or something new on the horizon in a music career,” Patrick explains. “Folks get bored quickly these days, and current content is important.” — Gary Patrick

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Singer and songwriter Gary Patrick has had a big year, filled with creativity, recognition, and momentum. He filmed and released three music videos early on in 2025. Patrick then got the news that he was a five-time Josie Music Award nominee. In August, he and his band performed at Southfork Experience, a cast reunion for the Dallas TV series. Yet, in the midst of all the traveling and celebration, he found time to write and release a deeply personal new single, “Closed for Repair.”

“This song is an honest look into the moment a person decides to stop and heal,” Patrick says. “I love how the song continues to build until the end. It keeps you engaged. The lyrics — ‘I tried to love you into loving me back, why’d you hurt me like that?’ — tell the painful truth of a one-sided relationship that most people can relate to at some time in their lives. It’s really a song about being honest with yourself.”

The song, co-written with Patrick’s longtime collaborator Ken Orsow from Ashland, Oregon, came together over the course of six writing sessions. “Ken and I tossed the song back and forth for about six sessions, and then we knew we had something ready to record,” Patrick recalls.

For listeners who have followed Patrick’s career, the new single seems familiar and fresh. Many have said it has the sound and feel of his earlier work. “People tell me this song harkens back to my second Americana album,” Patrick says. “I love hearing that because creatively, that was a good chapter. The feedback also means people have been paying attention.”

With a music career spanning more than 30 years, Patrick’s journey has been rich with experience and evolution. Early on, he led his own house band at the Bellagio and Mirage Casinos in Las Vegas, where he performed for ten years. In 1995, he played guitar and sang alongside the Wilson Sisters, daughters of Beach Boys founder Brian Wilson, on TV appearances and a cross-country radio tour.

Now, with seven studio albums behind him and a growing catalog of new material, Patrick shows no signs of slowing down. He’s already planning to release a new single every two to three months and is currently developing a concept album.

“There always needs to be a new song or something new on the horizon in a music career,” Patrick explains. “Folks get bored quickly these days, and current content is important. It gives you something to discuss during interviews — and it keeps the creative fire alive.”



“Closed for Repair” is available now on all major streaming platforms.

