Emmy Award-Winning Anchor Linsey Davis and Legendary DJ D-Nice to host, emcee 19th Biennial Uncommon Height Honors Gala

National Council of Negro Women Linsey Davis Headshot DJ D-Nice

The National Council of Negro Women (NCNW) 19th Biennial Uncommon Height Honors Gala will be held on Dec. 6th at the Marriott Marquis in Washington, D.C.

This year marks our 90th Anniversary of NCNW, which makes this 19th Biennial Uncommon Height Honors event special. The vision of our Founder, Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune, is undisputedly relevant now.” — Shavon Arline-Bradley, NCNW President & CEO

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Emmy award-winning anchor, Linsey Davis , and Legendary DJ, D-Nice , will serve as host and emcee at the National Council of Negro Women ( NCNW ) 19th Biennial Uncommon Height Honors Gala, on Dec. 6, at the Marriott Marquis in Washington, D.C. In its new format, the organization’s signature fundraising event, with proceeds raised being used to fund programs of critical concern known as the core four - health, education, economic justice, and social justice, will also mark 90 years since its founding by Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune on Dec. 5, 1935.This year’s event host, Linsey Davis, is currently an anchor for ABC News Live Prime, which is ABC News Live’s first-ever streaming evening newscast, and weekend “World News Tonight” on Sundays. She is also a correspondent filing reports for “World News Tonight,” “Good Morning America,” “20/20” and “Nightline.”Since launching her career in 2001 as a reporter at WJRT-TV, the ABC-owned station in Flint, Michigan, Linsey has received several honors for her reporting, including two EmmyAwards and a regional Edward R. Murrow Award. Known for her tough, yet fair interviewing skills, Linsey has talked to such notables as Shelley Lynn Thornton also known as Baby Roe, the daughter of Jane Roe, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Nikole Hannah-Jones, Anita Hill, Bill Gates, former Vice President Mike Pence, and Dionne Warwick to name a few.Her coverage ranges from the 2016 presidential election to social injustice and various natural disasters, including the earthquake in Haiti and multiple hurricanes. She was one of the moderators of the 2024 presidential debate between then former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris. She led the first roundtable discussion with Black female mayors of Atlanta, Washington, D.C., Baton Rouge, La. and Tacoma, Wash. In addition, Linsey has covered news stories around the globe, including several of President Barack Obama’s trips overseas.A recognized author, Linsey has written six children’s books, all of which are bestsellers. She earned her undergraduate degree in psychology from the University of Virginia and a Master of Arts degree in communications from New York University.The emcee for the evening is American record producer, rapper, photographer, philanthropist, and legendary DJ, Derrick “D-Nice” Jones. He began his career in the 1980’s with the hip-hop group, Boogie Down Productions. Soon after, he released his solo debut album, Call Me D-Nice, which peaked at No. 75 on Billboard’s Top 200 Pop chart and No. 12 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.He most notably developed the online Instagram Live series Club Quarantine during the 2020 pandemic, where he DJ’d a virtual dance party at his home. The first series ran for nine hours and garnered more than 160,000 views, including participation from the likes of Michelle Obama, Rihanna, Bernie Sanders, Lenny Kravitz, Drake, Will Smith, Dwyane Wade, Janet Jackson, Mark Zuckerberg, and Joe Biden, among others.D-Nice won the 2020 Webby Artist of the Year award, was named Entertainer of The Year by the NAACP Image Awards and was the honorary recipient of the BET “SHINE A LIGHT” award. He has performed at the Global Citizen Festival in New York City, the iconic Apollo Theater in Harlem, Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve, The American Music Awards, as well as countless events and galas. He also performed for President Barack Obama at his inaugural ball and has made history as the first DJ/hip-hop artist to headline the Kennedy Center Opera House.D-Nice has also taken his Club Quarantine series on the road to sold-out venues around the country, including the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles and Carnegie Hall in New York City.From this signature fundraiser, NCNW is hoping to raise $2 million, beating the goal last year, to bolster programs coming out of the new era that make a difference and touch lives, not only here in the US, but also abroad. This is the second gala, under the leadership of NCNW Chair, Dr. A. Lois Keith, and Rev. Arline-Bradley, with Dr. Johnnetta Betsch Cole and Carla Harris serving as co-chairs of this year’s event. Toyota Motor Company of North America is returning as presenting sponsors.The gala is named in honor of NCNW Chair and President Emerita, Dr. Dorothy Irene Height, who led the organization for 40 years and achieved notoriety due to her immense contributions to economic justice, civil rights, and education. To further honor her, the Crystal Stair Award is awarded to an individual who demonstrates a lifetime devoted to the protection of freedom and pursuit of excellence in career and personal dedication to humanity as did Dr. Height. In addition to this award, five honoree categories - Uncommon Journalist, Uncommon Changemaker, Uncommon Athlete, Alexis M. Herman Achievement in Public and Community Service Award, and Charles L. Franklin Associate Award – were added.The NCNW executive committee chooses honorees based on their positive and bold contributions, as well as their commitment to unity and self-reliance for Black women, their families and communities. The honorees will be announced at a later date.NCNW is an “organization of organizations,” comprised of nearly 400 campus and community-based sections and 37 national women’s organizations that enlighten, inspire, and connect more than 2,000,000 women and men. Its mission is to lead, advocate for, and empower women of African descent, their families and communities.To attend and for more information, visit https://uncommonheight.com or https://ncnw.org/ # # #

NCNW Uncommon Height Video

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.