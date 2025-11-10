Sulphur Bentonite Market to Reach USD 364.1 Million by 2035 — Growth Accelerates in Asia Pacific, North America

sulphur bentonite market

Sulphur Bentonite Market Size and Share Forecast Outlook 2025 to 2035

MD, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ --

The global sulphur bentonite market is poised for steady expansion through 2035, fueled by rising soil sulphur deficiency, oilseed cultivation intensification, and balanced fertilization practices. According to Future Market Insights (FMI), the market is valued at USD 230.0 million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 364.1 million by 2035, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7%.

The FMI report, “Sulphur Bentonite Market Size, Share, and Forecast 2025–2035,” reveals global revenues will increase by USD 134.1 million over the decade, driven by demand for slow-release formulations that enhance nutrient efficiency in oilseeds, cereals, and specialty crops.

A Decade of Growth Anchored by High-Concentration Pastilles and Precision Integration:

The shift toward 90% sulphur bentonite pastilles and precision agriculture is transforming nutrient management. From 2025 to 2030, the market will grow by USD 73.4 million, led by awareness of sulphur depletion and adoption in oilseed-dominant regions.

From 2030 to 2035, FMI projects an additional USD 60.7 million in expansion, supported by variable-rate applications, digital soil mapping, and integration with comprehensive farming platforms.

“High-concentration pastilles are setting the standard for efficient sulphur delivery,” said an FMI research analyst. “Advanced dispersion, extended release up to 90 days, and compatibility with mechanized systems are boosting yields and reducing leaching losses.”

Sulphur Bentonite Key Market Insights at a Glance:

Metric- Global Estimate

Market Value (2025)- USD 230.0 million

Forecast Value (2035)- USD 364.1 million

CAGR- 4.7%

Leading Formulation- 90% S bentonite pastilles (62% share)

Primary Application- Oilseeds (45% share)

Key Growth Regions- Asia Pacific, North America, Europe

India: The Fastest-Growing Sulphur Bentonite Market:

FMI’s analysis highlights India as a standout performer, with a 5.6% CAGR through 2035. Driven by oilseed self-sufficiency programs in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan, soil health card initiatives distribute 2.8 million nutrient recommendations annually, including sulphur. Domestic players like National Fertilizers Limited and Coromandel International are expanding capacity, aligning with government subsidies and cooperative networks. Oilseed penetration reaches 71% in progressive districts, supported by balanced fertilization campaigns achieving 58% awareness growth.

Sulphur Bentonite Five Forces Driving Market Expansion:

Soil Sulphur Depletion: Gradual-release formulations achieve 85-90% nutrient use efficiency, minimizing losses in deficient soils.

Oilseed Intensification: Supports protein synthesis and oil content in soybean (35% sub-segment), rapeseed/canola (28%), and sunflower crops.

Balanced Fertilization Awareness: Complements NPK programs, addressing micronutrient gaps in diverse systems.

Precision Agriculture Adoption: Variable-rate tech and digital platforms optimize application in broadacre and specialty farming.

Regional Soil Health Programs: Government initiatives in India, China, and Europe accelerate testing and adoption.

Sulphur Bentonite Market Segment Overview:

By Application: Oilseeds dominate with 45% share, delivering 8-15% yield gains in responsive soils via broadcast, banding, or blending. Cereals & grains follow for protein quality; fruits & vegetables target flavor and shelf life.

By Sulphur Content/Formulation: 90% S pastilles lead at 62%, prioritizing density and logistics; 85-89% S holds 25% for cost-effective scenarios; <85% S & blends at 13% for niches.

By Distribution Channel: Agri-retail dealers command 46% with advisory services; cooperatives 28% via bulk programs; direct-to-farm 18%; online 8% rising with digital platforms.

Sulphur Bentonite Market Regional Overview:

Asia Pacific: Leads with India (5.6% CAGR) and China (5.2% CAGR), fueled by rapeseed/maize modernization and self-sufficiency.

North America: 4.5% CAGR in USA, driven by corn-soybean rotations and conservation tillage (71% no-till compatibility).

Europe: USD 55.0 million in 2025 (23% global), growing to support CAP soil programs; Germany at USD 9.9 million (18% regional).

Latin America: Brazil at 5.0% CAGR via Cerrado intensification and 380-420 kg/ha sulphur removal in double-cropping.

Middle East & Africa: Turkey (4.8% CAGR) emphasizes localization and sunflower/canola expansion.

Full Market Report available for delivery. For purchase or customization, please request here: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/6384

Request for Discount: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-6384

Sulphur Bentonite Market Competitive Landscape:

- Tiger-Sul Products LLC (12% share)

- Coromandel International

- National Fertilizers Limited

- Devco Australia

- Coogee Chemicals

- Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative (IFFCO)

- The Mosaic Company

- ICL Group

- Abu Dhabi Fertilizer Industries

- Kugler Company

Top players hold 40-45% share, focusing on formulation innovation, agronomic support, and channel partnerships. Tiger-Sul leads in North America; Coromandel and NFL strengthen Asia-Pacific portfolios.

Sulphur Bentonite Market Outlook: Optimizing Soil Nutrition for Sustainable Yields:

Over the decade, sulphur bentonite will evolve into integrated nutrient systems, blending slow-release tech with data analytics for site-specific management. As oilseed acreage expands and soil testing proliferates, formulations addressing climate variability and smallholder needs will dominate.

“Sulphur bentonite is shifting from commodity input to precision solution,” the FMI analyst noted. “Players investing in release kinetics, crop-specific validation, and digital integration will capture sustained demand across global agriculture.”

Explore More Related Studies Published by FMI Research:

Graphite Market- https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/graphite-market

Metalworking Fluids Market- https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/metal-working-fluids-market

Cold Insulation Market- https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/cold-insulation-market

Wavelength Division Multiplexing (WDM) Equipment Market- https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/wavelength-division-multiplexing-equipment-market

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (FMI) is an ESOMAR-certified, ISO 9001:2015 market research and consulting organization, trusted by Fortune 500 clients and global enterprises. With operations in the U.S., UK, India, and Dubai, FMI provides data-backed insights and strategic intelligence across 30+ industries and 1200 markets worldwide.

Why FMI: Decisions that Change Outcomes- https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/why-fmi

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-347-918-3531

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube

Have a specific Requirements and Need Assistant on Report Pricing or Limited Budget please contact us - sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.