THE SOVEREIGN PHOENIX ANNOUNCES NEW RECOVERY COVEN PLATFORM TO SUPPORT WITCHES IN RECOVERY

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The newly founded religious nonprofit The Sovereign Phoenix, based in Detroit, Michigan, has announced the development of a new online platform called The Recovery Coven. Built on the Skool platform, The Recovery Coven is a digital sanctuary for witches in recovery seeking meaningful connection and spiritual growth outside traditional social media spaces. The platform’s creation follows growing awareness among members of the Sober Witch Life

movement that conventional platforms can reinforce addictive behaviors rather than support healing.

“Many of us came to recovery because we needed to heal not just from substances, but from patterns that kept us disconnected from our truth,” said Sunshine, Founder and High Priestess of The Sovereign Phoenix. “That includes how we interact online. Social media can easily become another addiction. We wanted to build a space that fosters real connection and accountability rather than comparison and noise.”

A PLATFORM BUILT FOR SPIRITUAL RECOVERY AND COMMUNITY

The Recovery Coven will offer discussion forums, coven-building tools, direct messaging for mentorship, and a shared calendar of events. It will also provide access to both free and paid educational courses designed to support recovery through witchcraft, spirituality, and self-discovery. All previously available courses from the organization’s former mobile app will be migrated to the new system by the end of 2025, with a full launch planned for early 2026.

“This project is about creating digital sacred space,” Sunshine explained. “It’s not just another community group. It’s a reflection of how our spiritual path and our recovery can thrive together when the environment is intentional and aligned.”

EXPANDING SUPPORT THROUGH MAGICKAL AND PRACTICAL TOOLS

Beyond community forums and classes, The Recovery Coven will also feature a growing collection of practical and spiritual resources designed to help members stay grounded in their recovery journey. Among these offerings will be an online grimoire of spells, updated monthly, providing accessible, recovery-centered magick for everyday life.

Members will also have access to weekly tarot card pulls and guided journal prompts that encourage self-reflection, shadow work, and emotional integration. For moments of stress or craving, the platform will include Emotional Freedom Technique (EFT) tapping videos to help individuals release tension, recenter their energy, and reconnect to their spiritual tools for healing.

“Recovery is not just about abstaining from substances; it’s about learning new ways to move through life,” said Sunshine. “For witches in recovery, magick can be one of the most powerful ways to reconnect to the self and the divine. These resources are meant to remind us that healing and spirituality can work hand in hand, one day and one spell at a time.”

SUPPORTING A GROWING MOVEMENT OF WITCHES IN RECOVERY

Founded in October 2025, The Sovereign Phoenix provides recovery-based spiritual programming, rituals, and mentorship for witches, psychics, and magick practitioners. Its programs emphasize sovereignty, shadow integration, and compassion, offering a framework for transformation and spiritual empowerment. Through ongoing initiatives like the Witch’s Recovery Circle, seasonal community rituals, and an initiation-based membership structure, the organization continues to expand its outreach and accessibility.

The upcoming Recovery Coven platform represents the next step in that evolution. It bridges the gap between spiritual recovery and digital accessibility, offering a structured environment where learning, connection, and healing can coexist.

“The Recovery Coven will allow us to continue growing this movement while offering accessibility for people who may not have local covens or in-person communities,” said Sunshine. “We’ve seen firsthand how sacred connection changes lives, and this platform will help us extend that connection across the globe.”

LOOKING AHEAD

The Recovery Coven will begin welcoming current members of the Witch’s Recovery Circle by the end of November 2025. As The Sovereign Phoenix establishes its first major digital investment as a nonprofit, this project marks an important step toward creating a long-term home for witches in recovery to connect, learn, and heal together.

In the months following the initial rollout, the organization plans to expand its digital library, integrate live classes and rituals, and add peer-led mentorship options. The Sovereign Phoenix also intends to collaborate with other spiritual recovery organizations to broaden the reach of its work and strengthen interfaith support for alternative recovery models.

“Our mission is to make spiritual recovery accessible for those who have never felt safe or seen in traditional spaces,” Sunshine said. “The Recovery Coven will be that home for so many who have been searching for a community that truly understands both their magick and their recovery.”

