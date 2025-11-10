Lithium Carbonate Market Report on Emerging Trends and Growth Drivers 2025 to 2033

Lithium Carbonate Market Overview

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global transition toward electrification and renewable energy is driving a sustained rise in demand for lithium-ion batteries, reinforcing lithium carbonate as a critical raw material. The expansion of the electric vehicle (EV) industry remains the primary growth catalyst, supported by stringent emissions regulations and government incentives that continue to accelerate EV production worldwide.The report indicates that the global lithium carbonate market was valued at $26.7 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach $102.8 billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period.

Growth Drivers and Innovation Opportunities:-Sharp Increase in EV Battery Demand:- The accelerating adoption of electric vehicles has substantially boosted demand for lithium carbonate. In 2023, EVs accounted for 80% of global lithium-ion battery demand, and this share is expected to grow further. China, the world’s largest EV market, doubled EV subsidies in July 2024, contributing to sales of more than 5 million EVs by mid-December 2024. As a result, China’s lithium carbonate production increased 45% year-over-year, reaching 670,000 metric tons in 2024.- Global EV battery demand surpassed 750 GWh in 2023, rising 40% from the previous year, with electric cars responsible for 95% of this growth. This momentum has encouraged significant investments in lithium production. Saudi Aramco plans to begin commercial lithium output by 2027 to support manufacturing of 500,000 EV batteries and 110 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030. Similarly, Rio Tinto’s ongoing negotiations to acquire Arcadium Lithium reflect efforts to strengthen supply security ahead of an anticipated eightfold increase in lithium demand by 2040.Policies and Regulatory Developments:-Government policies continue to shape lithium carbonate supply, pricing, and global competitiveness:- Supply Chain Controls: Export restrictions and tariffs from major producers (Australia, Chile, Argentina, India) influence global supply and pricing.India’s Policy Push:- In August 2023, India amended the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957 to allow private-sector mining of lithium and other critical minerals.- In July 2024, India removed customs duties on lithium mineral imports to reduce input costs for domestic battery manufacturing.Global Trade Measures:- In January 2025, China proposed stricter export controls on technologies related to lithium processing, reinforcing its market leadership.- Argentina implemented a reference export price of USD 53/kg for lithium carbonate from May 2022 to July 2024 to stabilize pricing.Influence of LFP Battery Expansion:Demand for lithium carbonate is further supported by the growing adoption of Lithium-Iron-Phosphate (LFP) batteries. LFP cells offer enhanced safety, long cycle life, and lower costs compared to NMC batteries.- In October 2024, GM discontinued its Ultium battery brand to transition toward LFP integration, targeting up to $6,000 reduction in EV costs.- Automakers including Tesla, BYD, Volkswagen, and Stellantis continue expanding LFP deployment.- In December 2024, Stellantis and CATL announced a $4.47 billion investment in an LFP battery plant in Zaragoza, Spain, scheduled to begin production in late 2026.Geopolitical Factors and Trade Policies:- Lithium production remains geographically concentrated, heightening risks of supply disruptions.- The U.S. is strengthening domestic and allied sourcing partnerships.- China’s export-control proposals may affect global access to critical processing technologies.Sector-Specific Applications:-Battery Manufacturing:- Lithium carbonate serves as a precursor for cathode materials in lithium-ion batteries.- In February 2025, India exempted customs duties on lithium-ion battery scrap to reduce production costs and support domestic EV manufacturing.Glass and Ceramics:- Lithium carbonate acts as a flux, improving melt characteristics and product durability.- The Glass Manufacturing Industry Council (GMIC) is spearheading a $3 million initiative to decarbonize glass production via electric melting technologies.Construction- Lithium carbonate enhances cementitious material performance by accelerating set times and improving strength.- India’s customs duty exemption on 25 critical minerals including lithium supports lower production costs for industries reliant on energy-storage solutions.Leading Market Players:- Ganfeng Lithium Group Co., Ltd- Albemarle Corporation- SQM S.A.- Tianqi Lithium Corporation- LevertonHELM Limited- Camber Pharmaceuticals, Inc.- Central Drug House- Vishnupriya Chemicals Pvt. Ltd- Merck KGaARecent Developments:- Albemarle (2024): Expanded lithium carbonate facilities in Nevada and Chile to add 30,000 metric tons/year capacity by 2025.- SQM (2022): Invested US$900 million to increase lithium carbonate output to 180,000 metric tons/year.- India (2023): Introduced a 3% royalty rate for lithium extraction, aligned with LME pricing. 