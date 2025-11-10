Bitpace Names Oliver Madden Head of Customer Success as Growth Accelerates

Experienced payments and crypto customer success leader joins Bitpace to support global expansion and strengthen the client experience

Oliver brings deep experience in payments and crypto, and his ability to simplify complex processes while delivering the best possible product and service will support our international growth plans.” — Anıl Öncü, CEO of Bitpace

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bitpace has appointed Oliver Madden as Head of Customer Success, to support Bitpace’s continued growth and expansion into new markets, and enhance delivery of its payment solutions for global B2B clients.Madden is a customer-success leader with experience across payments, crypto, financial institutions, trade associations and fintech companies, improving the client journey and supporting meaningful business outcomes.Oliver will lead the global customer success function, oversee onboarding and account management, and work with product and sales teams to ensure consistent delivery across all markets. His remit includes refining operating models to support scalable growth as Bitpace increases its international presence.Oliver states: “I’m pleased to join Bitpace at a time of strong momentum. My priority is improving the client journey, enabling our teams and ensuring we deliver the outcomes our customers expect as Bitpace enters new markets.”Anil Oncu, CEO of Bitpace, said: “Oliver brings deep experience in payments and crypto, and his ability to simplify complex processes while delivering the best possible product and service will support our international growth plans.”This appointment follows continued investment in senior roles across the business as Bitpace builds the foundation for its next phase of growth. The company provides crypto payment gateway solutions for industries including e-commerce, travel and B2B services, enabling businesses to accept and settle cross-border payments seamlessly and securely.About BitpaceBitpace is a crypto payment gateway providing seamless and reliable payment solutions. Developed by a team of fintech, payment, and product experts, Bitpace’s payment offerings empower businesses to accept crypto from their clients with fewer volatility or liquidity risks. Its diverse services facilitate global settlements in over 70 crypto and 40 fiat currencies for the e-commerce, finance, and real estate sectors. Get paid in Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and many more established cryptocurrencies with the Bitpace crypto payment gateway.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.