NUJ reacts to BBC leadership resignations

The NUJ has issued a statement in response to the resignations of Tim Davie, BBC director-general, and Deborah Turness, BBC News chief executive.

Laura Davison, NUJ general secretary, said:

"The NUJ acknowledges the significant resignations of the BBC director-general and the BBC News chief executive.

“Our members will understandably be significantly concerned at this sudden change in leadership at the BBC, especially with the critical Charter Renewal process due to begin. It has been a torrid time in many ways for BBC journalists as they have navigated their work against a very challenging backdrop.

"The new director-general must be politically independent and able to face the increasing challenges posed by financial pressures, AI-supercharged fake news, and efforts to undermine the importance of public service broadcasting. The new director-general must be able to protect and advocate for the BBC's universal reach, its unique identity as a globally trusted news organisation, and domestically as a valued public service broadcaster and producer of phenomenally popular programming.

“Public service broadcasting has never been more important, and our members remain committed to the principles that have underpinned BBC journalism.

“The BBC board has a duty to resist political interference and politicians hostile to public service broadcasting must not be allowed to further their agenda on the basis of these developments.

“It is vital that the BBC board ensures that journalists are provided with the resources to do their job. We reiterate our longstanding calls for a properly funded BBC that is free from political interference. We welcome the culture secretary's recognition of the BBC's role in providing trusted news and quality broadcasting as essential to the nation's cultural life and democracy, and we look forward to engaging with the BBC and government during the Charter Renewal process.

"We want to reassure our members that as their union we will not stop fighting for their interests, whatever the future may hold. We will always defend the principle of public service journalism.”