Consumer Drones Market: Future Demand and Top Key Players Analysis | 2029

The Business Research Company's Consumer Drones Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Consumer Drones Market Through 2025?

There has been a speedy expansion in the size of the consumer drones market recently. The market value which stood at $6.77 billion in 2024 is anticipated to jump to $7.96 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.7%. This considerable growth during the historical period is due to an expanding user community, diversification in usage, remote sensing and surveillance capabilities, coupled with autonomous and AI features.

The market for consumer drones is predicted to experience significant expansion in the coming years, with a projected growth to $9.7 billion by 2029, marking a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.1%. This anticipated growth during the forecast period is primarily due to factors such as e-commerce and delivery, environmental and agricultural utilizations, the use of drone swarms, and connectivity and data sharing. The period is also expected to witness major trends such as enhanced battery technology, reduction of noise, advanced camera technology, and other technological advancements.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Consumer Drones Market?

The expansion of the consumer drone market is expected to be driven by the rising needs in the agricultural sector. The agricultural sector, which includes soil cultivation, crop growing, and livestock rearing, greatly benefits from the use of consumer drones. These drones offer farmers detailed observations of their crops and animals, allowing them to make more educated choices and streamline their farming processes. To illustrate, as reported by the Department for Environment Food and Rural Affairs, a government department in the UK, in February 2024, agriculture amounted to £13.9 billion (roughly $17.4 billion USD) of the UK's Gross Value Added (GVA) at base costs, accounting for 0.6% of the country's GDP in 2022. This figure represents a remarkable increase of £1.8 billion (about $2.25 billion USD), or 15%, from 2021. Therefore, this surge in agricultural demand is propelling the growth of the consumer drone market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Consumer Drones Market?

Major players in the Consumer Drones Global Market Report 2025 include:

• 3D Robotics Inc.

• Guangdong Cheerson Hobby Technology Co. Ltd.

• Parrot S.A.

• SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd.

• Yuneec International Co. Ltd.

• EHang Holdings Limited

• Airdog Ltd.

• GoPro Inc.

• Hobbico Inc.

• Shenzhen Hubsan Technology Co. Ltd.

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Consumer Drones Market In The Future?

Leading businesses in the consumer drone market, such as SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd., are focusing on creating innovative products like Mini 4 Pro to meet customer demands more efficiently. The Mini 4 Pro, a small, user-friendly drone with an integrated DJI Fly app that negates the need for using a smartphone during its flight, was launched by this China-based tech firm in September 2023. Unique aspects of the DJI Mini 4 Pro, including its Large-Angle Tilt, True Vertical Shooting, Digital Zoom, DJI O4 FHD digital video transmission system, omnidirectional obstacle sensing, enhanced ActiveTrack 360°, improved camera sensor, and Intelligent Flight Battery, make it a highly adaptable and potent drone for those seeking adventure.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Consumer Drones Market

The consumer drones market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Fixed Wing Drone, Rotary Blade Drone, Hybrid Drone

2) By Technology: Remotely Operated Drone, Semi-Autonomous Drone, Autonomous Drone

3) By Application: Hobbyist And Gaming, Aerial Photography, Others

Subsegments:

1) By Fixed Wing Drone: Small Fixed Wing Drones, Medium Fixed Wing Drones, Large Fixed Wing Drones, Other Fixed Wing Drones

2) By Rotary Blade Drone: Single Rotor Drones, Multi-Rotor Drones (Quadcopters, Hexacopters, Octocopters), Other Rotary Blade Drones

3) By Hybrid Drone: Vertical Take-Off And Landing (VTOL) Drones, Fixed Wing And Rotary Blade Hybrid Drones, Other Hybrid Drones

Global Consumer Drones Market - Regional Insights

In the 2025 Consumer Drones Global Market Report, North America has been identified as the region with the largest consumer drone market in 2024 and is anticipated to continue expanding at the quickest pace during the forecast period. The report comprises comprehensive data on regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

