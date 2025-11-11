Commercial Radars Market Drivers 2025-2029: Regional Outlook and Sizing Analysis

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Commercial Radars Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Commercial Radars Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

The substantial growth of the commercial radars market has been evident in the recent periods. The market which boasted a value of $6.31 billion in 2024 is projected to rise to approximately $6.7 billion in 2025, with a compound annual rate of growth of 6.1%. The historical growth trend can be credited to factors such as applications in military and defense sector, use in aviation and air traffic control, requirement in maritime and ship activities, weather forecasting, as well as security and surveillance.

The market size for commercial radars is anticipated to experience a significant increase in the forthcoming years. An exponential escalation to $8.35 billion is predicted by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. The projected rise in the specified period can be traced back to advancements such as autonomous vehicles, 5g network proliferation, environmental observation, tracking of space debris, and management of drone and uav traffic. The forecast period is likely to witness trending developments like phased array radars, radar fusion, compact and solid-state radars, and the integration of ai and machine learning, also the concept of radar as a service (raas).

Download a free sample of the commercial radars market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3698&type=smp

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Commercial Radars Market?

The commercial radars market's expansion is predicted to be spurred by the escalating necessity for drone detection systems (DDS) at airports. The threat that drones pose to aircraft, due to risks such as physical collision and radio frequency interference potentially resulting in loss of control over the plane or crashing, underscores their danger. Flight cancellations, diversions, and delays incurred by the presence of drones near airports have significant financial implications. Thales was chosen by Air Services Australia, a government-owned entity, as the primary system integrator for an Integrated Drone Surveillance System (IDSS) trial at Sydney Kingsford Smith Airport in June 2022. Additionally, ASEAN international airports are incorporating drone detection systems. Consequently, the continually increasing threats that drones present to the aviation sector enhances the need for drone detection systems, which in turn is projected to stimulate the commercial radars market's growth.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Commercial Radars Market?

Major players in the Commercial Radars Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Terma A/S

• Hensoldt Inc.

• Detect Inc.

• Raytheon Technologies Corporation

• NEC Corporation

• Thales Group

• Indra Sistemas SA

• Easat Radar Systems Limited

• Leonardo SpA

• Honeywell International Inc.

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Commercial Radars Market?

Leading firms engaged in the commercial radar market are concentrating on the creation of technologically superior solutions, for example, commercial radar-imaging satellites to improve their high-resolution earth monitoring and surveillance competencies. Commercial radar-imaging satellites are space-based apparatuses that leverage radar technology, particularly synthetic aperture radar (SAR), to obtain detailed images of the Earth's exterior. For instance, in March 2024, Rocket Lab USA, Inc., an aerospace manufacturing and launch service provider based in the US, initiated the launch of the StriX-4 satellite for the Japanese firm Synspective from its Launch Complex 1 in New Zealand. This SAR satellite—the initial one of Synspective's third generation—was set into an orbit inclined at 43 degrees and 543 kilometers apart. Innovative enhancements on the SAR sensor of the StriX-4 allow for improved imaging resolution and make possible high-frequency observations from varied angles, specifically targeting low and mid-latitude regions.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Commercial Radars Market Growth

The commercial radars market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Commercial Aircraft Radars, Commercial Helicopters Radars, Business Jets Radars, Uav Radars

2) By Technology: Quantum Radar, Conventional Radar, Software Defined Radar (Sdr)

3) By Dimension: 2D, 3D, 4D

4) By Application: Surveillance Radars, Surface Movement Radars, Precision Approach Radars, Weather Radars, Others

Subsegments:

1) By Commercial Aircraft Radars: Weather Radar Systems, Ground Proximity Warning Systems (GPWS), Air Traffic Control (ATC) Radar, Collision Avoidance Radar Systems, Other Commercial Aircraft Radars

2) By Commercial Helicopters Radars: Weather Radar Systems, Ground Collision Radar, Terrain Avoidance Radar, Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR), Other Commercial Helicopter Radars

3) By Business Jets Radars: Weather Radar Systems, Collision Avoidance Radar Systems, Terrain Avoidance Radar, Ground Proximity Warning Systems (GPWS), Other Business Jets Radars

4) By UAV Radars: Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR), Ground Moving Target Indicator (GMTI), Airborne Radar Systems, Radar for Navigation And Surveillance, Other UAV Radars

View the full commercial radars market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/commercial-radars-global-market-report

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Commercial Radars Market By 2025?

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific held the largest share in the global commercial radars market and is predicted to be the region with the fastest growth rate according to the Commercial Radars Global Market Report 2025. This report comprehensively reviews regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Commercial Radars Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Aerospace Support And Auxiliary Equipment Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/aerospace-support-and-auxiliary-equipment-global-market-report

Military Radars Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/military-radars-global-market-report

Radar Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/radar-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.