EU Edible Nuts Market to Reach USD 32,416.0 Million by 2035 — Growth Driven by Health & Innovation Trends

Demand for Edible Nuts in EU

The EU edible‑nuts market is growing steadily, driven by rising health‑conscious snacking, premium positioning and sustainable sourcing trends.

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The European edible nuts industry is poised for robust growth, with market revenues projected to rise from USD 18,798.4 million in 2025 to USD 32,416.0 million by 2035, representing a CAGR of 5.6%, according to Future Market Insights. The surge is being driven by increased consumer awareness of plant-based proteins, the rising popularity of healthy snacking, and the development of innovative applications across household, foodservice, and industrial sectors.

See How This Report Can Support Your Strategic Planning. Request Sample Report With Complete Market Breakdowns And Growth Estimates. https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-27146

Almonds Lead the Pack

Almonds are expected to account for a 30.0% share of the market in 2025, remaining the most preferred nut type among European consumers. Their nutritional benefits, versatility across sweet and savory applications, and strong presence in plant-based milk alternatives continue to support demand.

Household Applications Dominate

Household consumption remains the leading application segment, representing 60.0% of total edible nuts sales in 2025. Nuts are increasingly seen as pantry essentials for home snacking, cooking, and baking, with convenience-focused packaging like resealable and portion-controlled packs driving adoption.

Market Growth Across Forecast Periods

• 2025–2030: Market value is expected to grow from USD 18,798.4 million to USD 24,664.7 million, a USD 5,866.3 million increase. Growth during this phase is fueled by rising plant-based diet adoption, increased cardiovascular awareness, and incorporation of nuts in healthier snack options.

• 2030–2035: Sales are projected to jump from USD 24,664.7 million to USD 32,416.0 million, adding USD 7,752.3 million, as nuts integrate further into daily nutrition routines and sustainable sourcing practices gain prominence.

Drivers and Trends

• Increasing preference for nutrient-dense, minimally processed protein sources.

• Rising interest in functional nutrition and plant-based alternatives.

• Expansion of premium, value-added nut products, including flavored, roasted, and fortified varieties.

• Growing consumer demand for traceable, ethically sourced nuts supporting sustainability initiatives.

Challenges

• Climate change affecting nut production regions and supply stability.

• Price volatility due to geopolitical factors and extreme weather.

• Allergen concerns limiting consumption among sensitive populations.

Regional Market Insights

• Germany: Holds the largest market share at 35.0% in 2025, expanding at 5.3% CAGR due to strong retail infrastructure and established dietary habits.

• France: Accounts for 24.8% share, growing at 5.1% CAGR, driven by culinary integration and consumer focus on quality and sustainability.

• Italy: Market expanding at 6.0% CAGR, supported by Mediterranean dietary traditions and export opportunities for Italian-processed nuts.

• Spain: Shows robust 6.3% CAGR growth, benefiting from domestic almond and pistachio production and rising health-conscious consumption.

• Netherlands: Leads growth at 6.8% CAGR, driven by food innovation, health-conscious consumers, and distribution hub advantages.

• Rest of Europe: Expanding at 5.7% CAGR, with emerging markets showing increasing consumption due to rising disposable income and modern retail expansion.

Industry Players Driving the Market

Leading participants include:

• Olam International Ltd (14.0% share) – Leveraging global sourcing and sustainability leadership.

• Archer Daniels Midland Company (8.0%) – Focused on value-added nut ingredients and industrial solutions.

• Blue Diamond Growers (7.0%) – Cooperative model delivering quality almonds and product innovation.

• The Wonderful Company LLC (6.0%) – Premium pistachio and nut brands with integrated operations.

Additional key players include Besana Group, Voicevale Ltd, Borges Agricultural & Industrial Nuts, Savencia SA, Barry Callebaut Group, and Select Harvests Limited. The remaining market is highly fragmented, composed of regional processors, private label suppliers, and emerging brands catering to specific market niches.

Sustainability and Innovation

The European edible nuts market is increasingly influenced by sustainable sourcing initiatives and advanced processing technologies. Blockchain-based traceability, regenerative agriculture, and ethical sourcing practices are transforming consumer perception and supporting premium product positioning. Meanwhile, value-added processing like flavor coatings, functional fortification, and nut-based proteins for plant-based food applications are unlocking new growth avenues while addressing allergen concerns.

To Access The Full Market Analysis, Strategic Recommendations, And Analyst Support, Purchase The Complete Report Here. https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/27146

Conclusion

With an expanding health-conscious consumer base, increasing premiumization, and a growing focus on sustainability, the EU edible nuts market is set to nearly double over the next decade. Strategic innovation, ethical sourcing, and diversified product portfolios will remain key to capturing the evolving European consumer demand.

Browse Related Insights

Edible Nuts Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/edible-nuts-market

Nuts Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/nuts-market

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.