Wytrwal Industries Completes Research Study on Rare Earth Elements

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wytrwal Industries Holding Company , LLC, (“Wytrwal”) a leading international consulting firm and government contractor focused on finance, economics, and analytics in the global emerging markets is pleased to announce its completion of a deep-dive research project on rare earth elements and related supply chain challenges for a private sector client.“Rare earth minerals are mentioned weekly in the press as the United States and its Allies make strategic investments in select mining ventures in order to secure technology supply chains critical to the nation’s aerospace, defense, and semiconductor manufacturing sectors,” commented Ed Luzine, the Founder and CEO of Wytrwal Industries, a former emerging markets investment banker and Army officer.“It is a fascinating time to be operating and investing in the mining ventures of rare earths and related critical minerals sector during trade volatility with China. In fact, the severe Chinese trade policies have provided the spark to incentivize the flow of both private and public sector capital into mining concerns across the Americas, Europe, Africa, Australia, and even Central Asia as witnessed by the recent trade agreement with Kazakhstan and their participation in the Abraham Accords ,” he added.About Wytrwal Industries Holding Company, LLCWytrwal Industries Holding Company, LLC is a Female & Hispanic, and small, service-disabled veteran owned business (“SDVOB”) that provides professional consulting and advisory services focused on finance, economics, and analytics with a special emphasis on technologies, energy, natural resources, and commodities in the global emerging markets – including critical defense metals.It provides advanced economic and financial analysis and solutions for private and public sector clients – including the Department of War and other agencies. The company also serves as a sub-advisor to the Ticonderoga Strategic Fund, L.P., a hybrid venture capital and private equity fund focused on defense, aerospace, and technology firms.The Wytrwal name has roots in New York’s Mohawk Valley that date back to the 1800s with interests in commodities, including coal and oil, defense, consumer goods, textiles, and banking.

