XRP Healthcare’s Open-Source XRPH Wallet Drives Healthcare Payments in XRP, XRPH and RLUSD

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- XRP Healthcare LLC , the global blockchain-healthcare innovator and the first pharmaceutical and healthcare payments platform built on the XRP Ledger (XRPL), has announced continued expansion and adoption of its open-source XRPH Wallet , now available globally on Google Play and the App Store — free of charge.The XRPH Wallet enables pharmacies, pharmacy chains, clinics, and healthcare suppliers to send and receive instant payments in XRP, XRPH, and RLUSD, offering fast, borderless, and cost-effective digital transactions for healthcare systems worldwide.The XRPH Wallet, first launched in 2023, has always been open-source, non-custodial, and HIPAA-grade, giving users total privacy and control over their assets.Transactions on the XRP Ledger settle in 3–5 seconds at an average cost of 0.00001 XRP (less than $0.001) — helping healthcare providers and pharmacies save up to 90 % compared to traditional payment methods.“Our open-source XRPH Wallet is already being used by pharmacies and clinics in both the United States and Africa,” said a spokesperson for XRP Healthcare LLC. “By supporting XRP, XRPH, and RLUSD, we’re creating a transparent and borderless financial ecosystem for global healthcare.”Key Features and Benefits:• Multi-Token Payments: Supports XRP (for liquidity), XRPH (for healthcare utility), and RLUSD (for USD-pegged settlements)• Built-In Invoicing: Generate and settle invoices instantly on-chain with complete transparency• QR Code & One-Tap Checkout: Simplifies in-store and cross-border healthcare payments• Multi-Currency Display: Balances are viewable in USD, EUR, GBP, UGX, and AED for local clarity• Zero Intermediaries: No banks or processors; instant peer-to-peer settlement• Free to Download: Available globally on Google Play and the App Store• Open-Source Codebase: Publicly available for developers here Adoption of the XRPH Wallet continues to grow among independent pharmacies, pharmacy chains, and healthcare suppliers, especially in the United States and across Africa, where digital payment efficiency remains a key focus.The wallet is helping clinics and distributors streamline operations, eliminate banking delays, and facilitate instant cross-border settlements.By combining XRP for liquidity, XRPH for healthcare payments, and RLUSD for stable USD settlements, XRP Healthcare has established a proven framework for digital pharmacy payments that bridges traditional finance with blockchain efficiency.The global healthcare-payments market — valued at $3.5 trillion (World Bank, 2024) — represents an immense opportunity for open-source, low-cost blockchain systems like XRPH Wallet to recover billions in processing fees and enhance liquidity for healthcare providers worldwide.About XRP Healthcare LLCXRP Healthcare LLC is the first pharmaceutical and healthcare payments platform built on the XRP Ledger (XRPL).Founded in London in 2022 and incorporated in Dubai in 2023, the company develops open-source, non-custodial, HIPAA-grade blockchain solutions for the global healthcare sector.Its ecosystem includes the XRPH Wallet and XRPH Token, powering instant, secure, and low-cost healthcare payments across borders.XRP Healthcare LLC operates independently of XRP Healthcare M&A Holding Inc., which focuses on AI-driven healthcare acquisitions and services.Learn more at www.xrphtoken.com￼

