Geosynthetics Market Investigation Highlights Growth Trends in the Coming Years

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global geosynthetics market growth is driven by rising global infrastructure investments and increasing awareness of effective waste-management practices.According to Allied Market Research, the market was valued at $13.2 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $37.9 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 11.2% from 2021 to 2030. The study covers key growth drivers, emerging opportunities, segment performance, competitive landscape, and major market participants.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A06387 Eswara Prasad, Manager, Materials & Chemicals at Allied Market Research, noted that demand from the transportation and energy sectors, along with the cost efficiency of geosynthetics, continues to support market expansion. However, fluctuations in petrochemical prices remain a restraint. Growing interest in sustainable materials in emerging economies is expected to open new avenues for the industry.Market Segmentation:• By Type: Geomembranes accounted for nearly two-fifths of the market in 2020 and will maintain their lead through 2030. Geogrids are expected to grow at the fastest rate, with a CAGR of 12.1%.• By Application: Water and wastewater management held nearly two-fifths of the market in 2020 and will continue to dominate. The energy sector is poised for the highest growth, with a CAGR of 13.0%.• By Region: Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, captured the largest share in 2020 and is also projected to exhibit the fastest regional CAGR of 13.3% during the forecast period.Key players profiled include Freudenberg Group, Maccaferri S.p.A., Tensar International Corporation, AGRU, Huesker Group, Naue GmbH & Co. KG, Schouw & Co., PRS Geo-Technologies, Solmax, and Tenax Group.𝐖𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬, 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬' 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/geosynthetics-market/purchase-options About UsAllied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

