Artillery Systems Industry Report: Competitive Landscape and Future Prospects

Artillery Systems Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Artillery Systems Market?

In recent times, the artillery systems market has witnessed substantial growth. Expected to increase in value from $10.66 billion in 2024 to $11.46 billion in 2025, it predicts a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. The growth during the historical period can be linked to an increase in indirect fire support systems, growing demand for artillery solutions against drones, heightened need for long-range artillery, as well as the expansion of urban areas and increasing incidents of megacity conflicts.

The size of the artillery systems market is predicted to witness substantial growth in the forthcoming years, expanding to $14.94 billion by 2029 with a CAGR of 6.9%. Factors contributing to this growth during the forecast period comprise of escalating global defense spending, increased risk of military conflicts, growing geopolitical tension, heightened demand for counter-drone artillery solutions, and a heightened emphasis on military modernization, sustainability and fuel efficiency. Key trends for the forecast period comprise of the incorporation of artificial intelligence into artillery systems, a shift towards network-centric warfare, the integration of electronic warfare capabilities, strategic partnerships, and the incorporation of anti-jamming features in artillery systems.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Artillery Systems Market?

The artillery systems market is poised for growth, propelled by the escalating risks of armed conflict. This refers to structured violence between two or more groups such as nations, non-state actors, or internal factions, where disputes are resolved through armed force. The escalating complexities and global interconnectedness of today's issues, coupled with geopolitical competition, regional instability, and societal tension, add to the perception that the risk of armed conflict is increasing. Artillery systems, being adaptable and powerful weapons, can influence the battlefield dynamics, support terrestrial operations, and impact the outcome of armed conflicts. For example, a US-based NGO, the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (ACLED) reported a 12% rise in conflict incidents in 2023 from 2022 that was observed in January 2024. Hence, the increasing possibility of armed conflict is set to fuel the growth of the artillery systems market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Artillery Systems Market?

Major players in the artillery systems market include:

• China North Industries Corporation (NORINCO)

• Raytheon Technologies Corporation

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• Hanwha Corporation

• General Dynamics Corporation

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

• BAE Systems

• Thales Group

• Leonardo S.p.A.

• ST Engineering

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Artillery Systems Market?

Leading artillery systems market players are centred on innovating technology-forward products like self-propelled automatic truck-mounted howitzers, aiming to enhance mobility, firepower, and operational efficiency in the military realm. This pioneering artillery system merges a howitzer with a truck chassis to allow for enhanced mobility and swift deployment in combat situations. For example, in February 2024, China North Industries Group Corporation Limited (Norinco), primarily engaged in the production of defense and military technology, revealed a cutting-edge truck-mounted howitzer. Fusing a 6x6 truck chassis with an unmanned turret that houses a 155mm L/52 howitzer, this advanced system showcases a highly automated design. The newly introduced platform joins together the existing 14-ton SH16 unmanned turret and a 6x6 truck chassis. Weighing 32 tons (equivalent to 70,000 pounds) in combat, a rear earth spade ensures stability during firing. The operation of the system is trusted to two crew members within a fortified cab.

What Segments Are Covered In The Artillery Systems Market Report?

The artillery systems market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Howitzer, Mortar, Anti-Air Artillery, Rocket Artillery, Other Types

2) By Caliber: Small, Medium, Heavy

3) By Range: Short Range (5-30 Kilometer), Medium Range (31-60 Kilometer), Long Range (Above 60 Kilometer)

4) By End User: Aerospace And Defense, Homeland Security

Subsegments:

1) By Howitzer: Towed Howitzers, Self-Propelled Howitzers, Light Howitzers

2) By Mortar: Towed Mortars, Self-Propelled Mortars, Hand-Held Mortars

3) By Anti-Air Artillery: Small Caliber Anti-Aircraft Guns, Medium Caliber Anti-Aircraft Guns, Large Caliber Anti-Aircraft Guns

4) By Rocket Artillery: Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS), Tactical Rocket Systems, Long-Range Rocket Systems

5) By Other Types: Coastal Artillery, Naval Artillery, Rail Guns

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Artillery Systems Market?

In 2024, North America held the leading position in the global artillery systems market. The region anticipated to experience the quickest growth is Asia-Pacific. The report on the global artillery systems market encompasses regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

