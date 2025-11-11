Space Debris Monitoring And Removal Market to Reach $19.16 Billion by 2029 with 5.2% CAGR

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Space Debris Monitoring And Removal Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Space Debris Monitoring And Removal Market Size And Growth?

The market for monitoring and eliminating space debris has witnessed significant growth recently. The market is projected to expand from $1.21 billion in 2024 to $1.31 billion in 2025, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. The surge in growth during the historic period can be accredited to factors such as the increase in the number of satellites, spacecraft accidents, international accords, threats to space assets, the focus on space sustainability, and commercial interests.

In the coming years, the market for monitoring and removing space debris is anticipated to experience substantial growth. The market size is slated to reach $1.72 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. This anticipated growth in the forecast period can be traced to ongoing satellite installation, the swift growth of mega constellations, an increase in space tourism, commercial space activities, and regulatory advancements, as well as global space governance. The forecast period is expected to see major trends such as a growing need for space situational awareness, development of satellite constellations, the rise of automated debris removal technologies, incorporation of commercial solutions, and fast-paced technology innovation.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Space Debris Monitoring And Removal Market?

The growth of the space debris monitoring and removal market is anticipated to be fueled by the escalating quantity of satellite launches. Such launches incorporate throwing synthetic satellites into space using launching vehicles or rockets for diverse reasons, like communication, observing Earth and conducting scientific studies. The hike in the number of satellite launches is triggered by an increasing call for worldwide connectivity, Earth observation, scientific investigations, commercial uses and a surging curiosity in space exploration. Monitoring of space debris aids satellite operators and launch providers in identifying and tracing debris articles that might instigate a collision risk to satellites while launching and dispersing. Additionally, endeavors to eliminate space debris aim to lessen the total tally of debris circling, thus diminishing the possibility of crashes with functioning satellites. For instance, in January 2023, as per Jonathan’s Space Report, a researcher of space programs based in the US, stated that there were 186 international launches of satellites related to defense in 2022, as against to 146 in 2021. Moreover, an attempt was made by the US to launch 78 satellites associated with defense in 2022, with 72 succeeding, and China made an effort to launch 64 satellites in 2022, out of which 62 achieved orbit. Hence, the escalating number of satellite launches is propelling the growth of the space debris monitoring and removal market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Space Debris Monitoring And Removal Market?

Major players in the Space Debris Monitoring And Removal Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Raytheon Technologies

• The Boeing Company

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• Airbus SE

• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

• British Aerospace systems

• L3Harris Technologies Inc.

• IHI Corporation

• Teledyne Technologies

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Space Debris Monitoring And Removal Market?

Prominent businesses in the space debris monitoring and removal sector are turning their attention towards the creation of cutting-edge solutions, such as commercially fabricated debris inspection satellites. These strategic moves are aimed at improving space situational awareness and fostering sustainable space operations. The propulsion of such satellites is intended to display sophisticated mechanisms for observing and administrating space debris, subsequently furthering the cause of space sustainability and ensuring safer orbital zones. Take for example, in February 2024, Astroscale Japan Inc., a Japanese aerospace company, propelled the very first debris inspection spacecraft in the world, ABDRAS-J. The ABDRAS-J mission represents the world's initial endeavor to securely approach, characterize, and examine a substantial piece of existing debris using RPO (Rendezvous and Proximity Operations) competencies. ABDRAS-J has been engineered to couple with a Japanese H2A upper-stage rocket, execute proximity operations, and click pictures for analysis of the rocket body's motion and frame condition. The mission can portray the most intricate aspects of RPO needed for in-orbit services, displaying valuable RPO skills required for these in-orbit services through close-proximity operations, image acquisition, and the evaluation of the rocket body’s motion and structural status.

How Is The Space Debris Monitoring And Removal Market Segmented?

The space debris monitoring and removal market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Debris Size Range: 1mm To 1cm Debris Size, 1cm To 10cm Debris Size, Greater Than 10 cm

2) Orbit Type: Low Earth Orbit (LEO), Medium-Earth Orbit (MEO), Geostationary Earth Orbit (GEO)

3) By End User: Commercial, Defense

Subsegments:

1) By 1mm to 1cm Debris Size: Micrometeoroid and Orbital Debris (MMOD) Monitoring, Small Object Tracking and Removal Technologies

2) By 1cm to 10cm Debris Size: Small-Scale Orbital Debris Removal, Laser Ablation for Debris Removal, Tether-based Debris Removal Systems

3) By Greater Than 10 cm Debris Size: Large Object Tracking and Removal, Robotic Capture and De-orbiting Solutions, Net or Harpoon-based Debris Capture Systems

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Space Debris Monitoring And Removal Market?

In 2024, North America held the top position in the global space debris monitoring and removal market. The Asia-Pacific region, however, is predicted to record the highest growth during the forecast period. The report provides data for the areas of Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

