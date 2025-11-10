Activated Carbon Market Research Report: Probable Key Development To Be Observed Market States & Outlook Across By 2030

Activated Carbon Market By Region

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Growth in automobile ownership, increasing health concerns over contaminated drinking water, and stricter manufacturing and environmental regulations are driving the expansion of the global activated carbon market According to the report, the global activated carbon market was valued at $3.2 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $5.8 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.3% from 2021 to 2030.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1514 Market Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities:Increasing adoption of automobiles, rising awareness of the health risks posed by impure drinking water, and strengthening environmental and manufacturing standards are key factors propelling market growth. However, environmental constraints and rising raw material costs continue to challenge the industry. Growing demand for mercury control technology in industrial air purification systems is anticipated to create new growth opportunities.Segment Insights:-By Application:- The liquid phase segment accounted for nearly three-fifths of the market in 2020, driven by demand in wastewater treatment, food-grade applications, groundwater remediation, chemical purification, potable water treatment, and odor removal. The gaseous phase segment is forecast to register the highest CAGR of 6.8% during the period, supported by its adaptability to rapid changes in leachate quality and quantity.By End-use Industry:- The water treatment segment dominated in 2020, contributing more than two-fifths of global revenue due to increasing water scarcity and rapid industrialization. The automotive segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.7%, aided by the superior adsorption characteristics of activated carbon for emission control.Regional OverviewThe Asia-Pacific region led the market in 2020, representing nearly two-fifths of global demand. It is also expected to post the highest regional CAGR of 7.5%, driven by growing automotive applications and rapid industrial development in countries such as India and China. The study also covers North America, Europe, and LAMEA.Key Market Players• CLARINEX Group• Carbon Activated Corp.• Cabot Corporation• ADA-ES, Inc.• Jacobi Carbons AB• Siemens Water Technologies Corp.• Kureha Corporation• Calgon Carbon Corporation• Carbo Tech AC GmbH• Carbon Resources LLC𝐖𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬, 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬' 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/activated-carbon-market/purchase-options About UsAllied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

