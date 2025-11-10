Zapium Releases 2025 Maintenance Maturity Insights Report

Zapium CMMS survey of 1,000+ professionals finds only 20% use automated maintenance. 30% still rely solely on breakdown repairs, revealing an industry gap.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Delaware – Zapium(Formerly FieldCircle), a leading provider of AI- and IoT-driven maintenance management software, released its 2025 Maintenance Maturity Insights Report, revealing a stark digital divide in how organizations manage maintenance operations. The comprehensive study surveyed more than 1,000 maintenance professionals across the manufacturing, facilities, and utilities sectors, revealing a continued reliance on manual processes despite widespread awareness of digital transformation.

Key Findings: A Sector at a Crossroads

The report reveals five critical gaps in maintenance management maturity:

- Manual processes dominate maintenance operations: Over 45% of respondents reported that maintenance requests are still logged manually through verbal communication, WhatsApp, paper forms, or Excel spreadsheets. Only 37% use dedicated software systems to manage maintenance requests, highlighting significant operational inefficiency.

- Preventive maintenance remains severely underdeveloped: Nearly 30% of organizations continue to rely solely on breakdown repairs, while another 28% use static Excel-based schedules. Just one in five organizations has implemented fully automated preventive maintenance driven by equipment usage or run-time data.

- IoT adoption lags far behind industry potential: When asked about response times to equipment failures, 35% of respondents indicated they only act when someone manually notices and reports an issue. A mere 18% receive real-time IoT-based alerts, leaving the majority vulnerable to costly, unexpected downtime.

- Data silos persist across critical functions: Only 25% of organizations operate with integrated systems connecting maintenance, inventory, and finance teams with real-time updates. The remaining 75% rely on fragmented communication channels, such as phone calls, emails, and weekly meetings, to coordinate operations.

- Reactive decision-making prevails over data-driven strategy: Despite growing emphasis on analytics, 49% of organizations make maintenance decisions reactively or only during periodic audits. Just 26% leverage real-time dashboards for proactive strategy adjustment and continuous improvement.

Industry Implications

"These findings reflect a critical transition phase for the maintenance industry," said Yogesh Choudhary, Co-founder and CEO of Zapium. "While awareness of digital transformation is rising, adoption remains uneven and inadequate. Many teams remain trapped in reactive workflows that fundamentally limit efficiency, productivity, and operational visibility. The organizations that will thrive in the coming years are those that successfully integrate AI and IoT into everyday maintenance decisions."

The report underscores an urgent need for connected maintenance platforms that unify asset data, technician workflows, and vendor management into single, intelligent ecosystems - enabling organizations to evolve from reactive firefighting to predictive, proactive maintenance strategies.

About the Report

The 2025 Maintenance Maturity Insights Report was conducted by Zapium to assess the digital readiness of maintenance teams across industries. The survey analyzed responses from over 1,000 professionals spanning manufacturing, facilities management, utilities, and infrastructure sectors. The insights provide a data-backed perspective on how organizations are evolving - or struggling to evolve- in maintenance planning, execution, and analytics.

About Zapium

Zapium is an AI-powered, IoT-connected Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) that empowers organizations to manage assets, automate maintenance workflows, and improve operational reliability. With intelligent scheduling, condition-based maintenance capabilities, and integrated reporting, Zapium enables facilities and maintenance leaders to optimize performance, reduce costly downtime, and maximize asset lifespan.

Learn more at www.zapium.com

For media enquiries, please reach out to hello@zapium.com

Zapium- IoT and AI Powered Maintenance Management Software

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.