Radar Systems And Technology Market Forecasted to Achieve US $3.93 Billion by 2029

The Business Research Company’s Radar Systems And Technology Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

How Big Is The Radar Systems And Technology Market In 2025?

In recent times, there has been a steady expansion in the market size of radar systems and technology. The market is projected to escalate from $22.01 billion in 2024 to $23.06 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8%. The historical growth is credited to factors such as increased demand for runway incursion reduction, augmented use of passive radars, heightened demand in active electronically scanned array (AESA), the requirement for improved security, and the integration of radars with GPS.

Anticipated to enjoy consistent expansion in the forthcoming years, the radar systems and technology market is projected to amplify to a value of $27.11 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1%. This escalation during the prediction period is largely due to the growing requirement for autonomous vehicles, amplified demand for superior surveillance, safety measures, and situational cognizance, increased defense budgets across multiple nations, a proliferating application of radar systems, and the escalating necessity for radar systems in the military and defense sectors. The forecast period is set to witness significant trends like technological growth, enhancements in signal processing and data breakdown methods, the amalgamation of radar systems with diverse sensors and technologies, construction of fresh airports alongside terminal expansion, and advancements in signal handling.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Radar Systems And Technology Market?

The growth of the radar systems and technology market is predicted to accelerate due to increasing demand for autonomous vehicles. Designed with powerful sensor technology, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning algorithms, these self-driving vehicles are intended to enhance road safety by minimizing human error. Radar systems and technology play a crucial role in empowering autonomous vehicles to identify obstacles, calculate distances, gauge speeds, and safely navigate through traffic by supplying crucial data for collision prevention and adaptive driving functionalities. For instance, a December 2022 report by the US-based non-profit organization, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety projected that by 2025, the US roads would host 3.5 million autonomous vehicles. It also predicted that the number would rise to 4.5 million by 2030. Hence, the mounting demand for self-driving vehicles is fuelling the expansion of the radar systems and technology market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Radar Systems And Technology Industry?

Major players in the Radar Systems And Technology Global Market Report 2025 include:

• RTX Corporation

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• Airbus SE

• General Dynamics

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

• BAE Systems Plc

• Thales Group

• L3Harris Technologies Inc.

• Leonardo SpA

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Radar Systems And Technology Market?

Top entities in the radar system and technology sector are focusing on the creation of groundbreaking advanced solutions, including 4D digital imaging radar, in an effort to sustain their competitive advantage and respond to changing market needs. This technology represents a high-resolution, long-ranging sensor that enhances traditional radar systems with vertical data, hence boosting the precision of object detection and classification. For example, in March 2022, Uhnder Inc., a US firm specializing in the production of a digital automotive radar-on-chip, launched a 4D digital imaging radar crafted for forward-thinking advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), autonomous vehicles (AVs), and automated mobility applications. The firm's radar-on-chip product, dubbed the S80, outperforms standard analog radar systems in terms of resolution, power on target, and contrast. The S80 is created to boost the detection functions of ADAS and autonomous vehicles, complying with rigorous automotive standards and being software-defined. This transformative technology also helps overcome challenges common to traditional radar systems such as limited object classification capability, subpar performance under harsh circumstances, and interference problems arising from the concurrent use of multiple radars.

What Segments Are Covered In The Radar Systems And Technology Market Report?

The radar systems and technology market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Ground-Based Radar Systems, Airborne Radar Systems, Naval Radar Systems

2) By Sales Channel: Direct Channel, Distribution Channel

3) By Application: Automotive, Industrial, Medical, Military And Defense, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Ground-Based Radar Systems: Air Defense Radar, Weather Radar, Surveillance Radar, Ground Surveillance Radar, Border Security Radar, Traffic Control Radar, Other Ground-Based Radar Systems

2) By Airborne Radar Systems: Weather Radar, Navigation Radar, Surveillance Radar, Ground-Penetrating Radar, Collision Avoidance Radar, Airborne Early Warning Radar, Other Airborne Radar Systems

3) By Naval Radar Systems: Navigation Radar, Fire Control Radar, Surveillance and Targeting Radar, Anti-Submarine Warfare Radar, Weather Radar, Tactical Radar, Other Naval Radar Systems

View the full radar systems and technology market report:

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Radar Systems And Technology Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America held the top position in the global market for radar systems and technology and is expected to continue its growth trajectory. The market report provides coverage and analysis for a broad range of regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

