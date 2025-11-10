Public Service Commission releases Quarterly Bulletin titled The Pulse of the Public Service, 10 Nov

The Public Service Commission (PSC) will release its Quarterly Bulletin titled The Pulse of the Public Service for the period 01 July to 30 September 2025.

The Quarterly Bulletin will focus on the following, amongst others:

Latest updates on the Public Service Commission Bill;

Lessons from China’s Modernization Journey in the public service,

Non-payment of suppliers; and

Overall number of complaints and grievances handled by the PSC up to 30 September 2025.

Media is invited to cover the briefing as follows:

Date: Monday, 10 November 2025

Time: 11:00-12:00

Venue: Ronnie Mamoepa Media Center, Tshedimosetso House, 1035 Francis Baard Street, Hatfield, Pretoria.

The media briefing will be live streamed on the PSC Facebook page (http://facebook.com/OPSCSA) and Government social media Pages for access to the public servants and the members of the public.

Media RSVPs: Ayanda Mtshizana at 0745330444

Media enquiries:

Humphrey Ramafoko

Cell: 082 782 1730

