Wireless Charging Market Expected to Reach $40.24 Billion By 2027

Global wireless charging market size was valued at $6.51 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $40.24 billion by 2027, to register a CAGR of 22.2%

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The wireless charging market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, owing to increase in adoption of electric vehicle. Moreover, government in developing economies has taken several initiatives to generate awareness toward adoption of petrol to electric or hybrid cars, which is projected to contribute to the wireless charging market growth in Asia-PacificNorth America is expected to be the leading contributor to the global wireless charging market, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific.Get a Sample PDF Report to understand our report before you purchase: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1779 Wireless power transmission transfers electrical power from transmitter to receiver without any wire connection. Wireless charging technology allows multiple devices to connect wirelessly. Inductive charging is the most extensively used technology, owing to its increased incorporation in wireless charging systems for the automotive sectors. Laser and microwave wireless charging technologies are projected to exhibit highest growth in the market, owing to their focus on narrow beam capability, comparatively higher frequencies which allow broad bandwidth, and high-power transmission rateThe constantly evolving portable electronics and wearables majorly drive s the growth of the wireless charging market, owing to flexibility and hassle-free charging. Moreover, the necessity to harvest ambient RF energy and increase in sales of electric vehicles are expected to boost the market growth. Furthermore, excessive research in far-field wireless charging technologies and trending internet of things (IoT) are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities. However, technology is expensive to integrate and comparatively slower charging is expected to hinder the growth of the wireless charging industry.The inductive technology segment contributed the maximum in terms of revenue to the market and accounted for 54.7% share in 2018. Factors such as hassle-free and enclosed connections offered by the inductive charging technology propels the market sales. However, between 2018 and 2027, radio frequency technology is expected to grow at a faster rate, by 25.6% in comparison to other technologies. RF charging has greater opportunities as compared to induction as it possesses stronger technical areas. With Far-Field RF wireless charging, the device need not to be pressed on a panel; radio waves emitted in near area charge the smartphone.Make a Direct Purchase: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/db42aa217f7660ad30a6e42a213e05e0 The electronics segment was the largest contributor of revenue in 2018, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22.8% from 2020 to 2027. Increase in demand for efficient charging system for portable electronics is the prime reason for such growth. The healthcare industry vertical is the second largest contributor of revenue in 2018 and consumes 22.7% market share. Surging adoption of wearable devices such as medical equipment, defibrillators, exoskeletons, pacemakers, and wheelchairs in the healthcare industry is one of the major factors for this growth.The COVID-19 outbreak witnessed fall in demand from industries such as consumer electronics, automotive, and aerospace & defense. The market players operating in consumer electronics are developing products in response to changing work and life styles by integrating the emerging 5G technology. Hence, the market players are estimated to start recovering from the losses in the second quarter of the year and is anticipated to recover by mid-2021.By region, the wireless charging market trends have been analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The wireless charging market analysis had identified that North America contributed maximum revenue in 2018. Between 2018 and 2027, the wireless charging market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a faster rate as compared to other regions. Factors such as increase in adoption of fuel-efficient electric vehicles and surging demand for advancement in the charging system for portable electronics contribute to the market growth in Asia-Pacific.To Ask About Report Availability or Customization, Click Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1779 Key Findings of the StudyIn 2018, the inductive segment accounted for the maximum revenue and is projected to grow at a notable CAGR of 20.7% during the forecast period.The electronics segment accounted for more than 40.0% of the wireless charging market share in 2018.The radio frequency segment witness highest growth rate during the forecast period.UK was the major shareholder in the Europe region, accounting for approximately 35.0% share in 2018.The key players profiled in the report include Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Qualcomm Incorporated, Texas Instruments, Inc., Integrated Device Technology, Inc., Powermat Technologies Ltd., WiTricity Corporation, Energizer Holdings, Inc., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Sony Corporation, and Fulton Innovation LLC. These Market players have adopted various strategies such as product launch, collaboration & partnership, and acquisition to expand their foothold in the wireless charging market.

