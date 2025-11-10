Denim Fabric Market Growth Boosted by Increasing Adoption in Clothing & Apparel Industries Forecast, 2025-2030

Denim Fabric Market, by End-Use Industry

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Availability of denim fabric at competitive prices, coupled with shifting socio-economic trends, is driving the growth of the global denim fabric market . Asia-Pacific accounted for nearly four-fifths of total revenue in 2020, maintaining its position as the dominant regional market. However, the COVID-19 outbreak disrupted supply chains and caused sharp increases in cotton and cotton yarn prices, reducing denim fabric production.According to Allied Market Research, the global denim fabric market was valued at $18.1 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $27.9 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.4% from 2021 to 2030. The report includes analysis of market dynamics, key segments, value chain, regional performance, and competitive landscape.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A14268 While affordable availability and evolving lifestyle trends support market expansion, volatility in cotton prices and environmental concerns related to synthetic dyes pose challenges. Nevertheless, the development of biodegradable denim fabrics is creating promising growth opportunities.Market Segmentation Highlights• By Raw Material:– Cotton dominated the market in 2020 with a 92% share, a position it is expected to retain through 2030.– The cotton segment is also projected to record the highest CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.• By Fabric Type:– The raw denim segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly one-third of global revenue.– The stretch denim segment is forecast to grow the fastest, with a CAGR of 5.2% from 2021 to 2030.• By Region:– Asia-Pacific led the market in 2020 with approximately 80% of global revenue and is expected to maintain its dominance through 2030.– APAC is also projected to register the fastest regional CAGR of 4.6%.– Other regions covered include North America, Europe, and MEA.Key Market Players- Advance Denim Co., Ltd.; Arvind Limited; Bextex; Cone Denim LLC; HA-MEEM Group; House of Gold, LLC; Isko; Modern Denim Ltd.; Noman Group; and Raymond UCO Denim Pvt. Ltd.𝐖𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬, 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬' 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/denim-fabric-market/purchase-options About UsAllied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

