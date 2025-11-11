Commercial Airport Radar System Market to Reach $3.76 Billion by 2029 with 7.6% CAGR

The Business Research Company

Expected to grow to $8.04 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7%

What Is The Commercial Airport Radar System Market Size And Growth?

The market size of the commercial airport radar system has seen substantial growth over the past few years. Projected to rise from $5.65 billion in 2024 to $6.12 billion in 2025, it is anticipated to have a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. Factors contributing to this growth in the historical period include government initiatives, the rise of smart airports, increased air traffic volume and complexity, heightened security concerns prompting a greater need for surveillance radar systems, and the requirement for precision in approach and landing improvements.

Forecasting strong growth in the coming years, the commercial airport radar system market size is anticipated to reach $8.04 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. This growth during the forecast period can be attributed to a myriad of factors such as the increasing necessity for runway incursion prevention, augmented government budget focused on airline safety technology, a consequent surge in global air traffic volumes, the escalating demand for weather radar systems at airports, and speedy development of aviation infrastructure in emerging economies. The forecast period also shows significant trends such as adoption of superior radar technology, the introduction of enhanced threat detection and management capabilities, technological advancements, incorporation of artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms in radar systems and the utilisation of next-generation radar systems.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Commercial Airport Radar System Market?

The commercial airport radar system market stands to benefit from the growing requirement for runway incursion prevention and meteorological tracking. Runway incursion prevention aims to circumvent mishaps triggered by the unauthorised or erroneous entry of an aircraft, vehicle, or person into a stipulated runway zone. Meteorological tracking is about recording and predicting atmospheric conditions for the safe operation of aircraft. By offering superior radar solutions, the commercial airport radar system caters to the escalating need for runway incursion prevention and meteorological tracking, thereby bolstering safety measures, improving situational comprehension, and boosting operational productivity in commercial airport settings. For example, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), an American government agency, reported in December 2023 that there were 1,756 incidents of runway incursions in 2023, an increase of 26 cases from the year before, marking a 1.5% rise on a yearly basis. Thus, the increasing requirement for runway incursion prevention and meteorological tracking is contributing to the expansion of the commercial airport radar system market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Commercial Airport Radar System Market?

Major players in the Commercial Airport Radar System Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Raytheon Technologies Corporation

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

• BAE Systems Plc

• Thales Group

• Leonardo S.p.A.

• Wipro Limited

• Harris Corporation

• Honeywell International Inc.

• Saab AB

• lndra SistemasS.A.

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Commercial Airport Radar System Sector?

Leading commercial airport radar system businesses are working on the creation of new products using cutting-edge technologies like dual-polarization technology, aiming to boost safety in aviation and increase the operational efficiency of airports. Dual-polarization technology consists of transmitting and receiving electromagnetic waves simultaneously in two orthogonal polarizations - right-handed circular polarization (RHCP) and left-handed circular polarization (LHCP). An instance of this was seen in November 2023 when Kuching International Airport (KIA) in Malaysia launched a weather radar system integrating dual-polarization (dual-pol) technology. It offers a range of data services including HD Radio Doppler Radar weather information visuals, SiriusXM access, fuel pricing information, and updates on stock. The airport's abilities are improved by the Doppler Radar system, which makes detailed weather conditions within its range available. The primary aim is to uplift safety standards in aviation and optimize airport operational capabilities. The upgrade of this radar system represents the commitment of the airport to modernize its infrastructure and guarantee air traffic operations' safety and efficacy.

How Is The Commercial Airport Radar System Market Segmented?

The commercial airport radar system market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Surveillance Radar, Surface Movement Radar, Precision Approach Radar, Weather Radar

2) By Range: Short-Range, Medium-Range, Long-Range

3) By Application: Air Traffic Control, Surface Movement Monitoring, Precision Approach And Landing, Weather Monitoring, Wind Shear Detection, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Surveillance Radar: Primary Surveillance Radar (PSR), Secondary Surveillance Radar (SSR)

2) By Surface Movement Radar: Ground-Based Surface Movement Radar, Airport Surface Detection Equipment (ASDE)

3) By Precision Approach Radar: Monopulse Precision Approach Radar (MPAR), Long-Range Precision Approach Radar

4) By Weather Radar: Doppler Weather Radar, C-Band Weather Radar, X-Band Weather Radar

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Commercial Airport Radar System Market?

In the 2025 Global Market Report for Commercial Airport Radar Systems, North America held the lead as the region with the largest market. The fastest-growing region anticipated is Asia-Pacific. The report takes into account regions like Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

