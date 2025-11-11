Aircraft Tube And Duct Assemblies Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Aircraft Tube And Duct Assemblies Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Aircraft Tube And Duct Assemblies Market Size And Growth?

In previous years, the market size of aircraft tube and duct assemblies has experienced significant growth. The market is projected to increase from $1.92 billion in 2024 to $2.07 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. The historical growth of this market can be credited to the rising demand for lightweight materials in the production of aircraft, the escalating number of air passengers causing fleet enlargement, increasing defense budgets and procurement of military aircrafts, growing demand for business jets and private planes, and a heightened emphasis on enhancing cabin comfort and reducing noise.

The market for aircraft tube and duct assemblies is set to see substantial growth in the coming years. It is projected to expand to a whopping $2.75 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. Factors contributing to this growth during the forecast period include increased air travel demand, an expanding aircraft fleet, heightened defense spending, a growing focus on fuel efficiency, and broadening MRO services. Some of the key trends during this period are the use of lightweight materials, advancements in composite materials, the execution of advanced manufacturing technologies, incorporation of intelligent sensors and IoT-based systems, the creation of integrated duct and tube systems, and the inclusion of noise-reducing technologies.

Download a free sample of the aircraft tube and duct assemblies market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=17057&type=smp

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Aircraft Tube And Duct Assemblies Market?

The growth of the aircraft tube and duct assemblies market is projected to get a boost from the extension of aerospace manufacturing capabilities. The surge in demand for new aircraft, investment in research and innovation, and the push towards efficiency in production is invigorating the aerospace manufacturing capabilities. The assemblies of aircraft tube and duct actively strengthen the aerospace industry by providing a safe and efficient pathway for the flow of air, fluids, and gases within the structure of aircraft, thereby guaranteeing robust operational performance along with safety. For example, as per the International Trade Administration, a government body based in the UK, the turnover for the UK's civil aerospace in November 2023 rounded off to approximately $34.5 billion in 2022, and for the space industry in the UK, it was almost $22 billion in 2021, exporting $9.5 billion of this total. Hence, the aircraft tube and duct assembly market is pushed forward by the expansion in aerospace manufacturing capabilities.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Aircraft Tube And Duct Assemblies Market?

Major players in the Aircraft Tube And Duct Assemblies Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Eaton Corporation plc

• Safran S.A.

• Parker-Hannifin Corporation

• AMETEK Inc.

• Leggett & Platt Incorporated

• Smiths Group plc

• Moog Inc.

• ITT Inc.

• Triumph Group Inc.

• Senior plc

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Aircraft Tube And Duct Assemblies Market?

Key corporations in the aircraft tube and duct assemblies marketplace, such as Eaton Corporation plc, are creating innovative enhancements using materials like 3D-printable substances to boost production efficiency, lower expenses, and facilitate the formation of intricate designs. These 3D-printable materials encompass a variety of resources, including plastics, metals, ceramics, and composites, which are specifically designed to be formed layer by layer, resulting in the creation of three-dimensional objects. To illustrate, Eaton Corporation plc, an Irish manufacturing firm, in February 2024, pioneered the use of carbon-reinforced PEKK as a substitute for aluminum in the construction of aircraft air ducts. This revolutionary 3D-printable material meets critical requirements such as ESD, flammability, and chemical resistance, thereby facilitating flexible and mould-free production of intricate geometries.

How Is The Aircraft Tube And Duct Assemblies Market Segmented?

The aircraft tube and duct assemblies market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Duct Type: Rigid, Semi Rigid, Flexible

2) By Material: Steel, Nickel, Titanium, Aluminum, Composite, Inconel

3) By Application: Engine Bleeds, Thermal Anti-Ice, Pylon Ducting (HVAC) Enamel, Fuselages, Inlets And Exhausts, Environment Control Systems (ECS), Lavatories, Waste Systems

4) By Sales Channel: Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), Aftermarket

5) By End User: Commercial Aircrafts, Military Aircrafts, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Rigid Ducts: Metal Rigid Ducts, Composite Rigid Ducts

2) By Semi-Rigid Ducts: Aluminum Semi-Rigid Ducts, Stainless Steel Semi-Rigid Ducts

3) By Flexible Ducts: Metal Flexible Ducts, Non-Metal Flexible Ducts

View the full aircraft tube and duct assemblies market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/aircraft-tube-and-duct-assemblies-global-market-report

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Aircraft Tube And Duct Assemblies Market?

In 2024, North America stood as the leading region in the global market for aircraft tube and duct assemblies. It is anticipated that Asia-Pacific will be the region with the most rapid growth during the forecast period. The market report on aircraft tube and duct assemblies covers multiple regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Aircraft Tube And Duct Assemblies Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Aircraft And Aircraft Components Manufacturing And Repair Services Market 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/aircraft-and-aircraft-components-manufacturing-and-repair-services-market

Aircraft Cables Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/aircraft-cables-global-market-report

Commercial Aircraft Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/commercial-aircraft-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.