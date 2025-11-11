Holiday Dining Made Easy: Buca di Beppo's Thanksgiving Feast Offers Savory Solutions For Stress-Free Celebrations

Buca di Beppo Logo Buca di Beppo Thanksgiving Feast

Skip the stress while giving thanks with Buca’s made- for-sharing Thanksgiving Feast menu available for dine-in, carry-out, delivery and catering

At Buca, our mission is bringing groups together over Italian comfort food. Whether at home or in our restaurants, guests can celebrate the season, give thanks, and leave the cooking to us.” — Jeff Ritson, Senior Vice-President, Buca di Beppo.

DALLAS , TX, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- If it isn't big, it isn't Buca. This Thanksgiving, Buca di Beppo is making life a whole lot easier for families, friends, neighbors and colleagues to celebrate the holiday their way with its signature Thanksgiving Feast. Buca’s Thanksgiving Feasts are made for gathering around the table and enjoying the season’s best moments. The new menu features all the classic holiday staples served the Buca way: generous portions, rich flavors, and dishes made for sharing.Known for its generous family-style portions and lively atmosphere, Buca di Beppo brings that same celebratory spirit to Thanksgiving this year. Whether it’s a family gathering, Friendsgiving, or office event, the brand continues to center its experience on connection — sharing great food, laughter, and gratitude. The Thanksgiving Feast offers a hearty, home-style meal without the without the prep or cleanup and is available to order from Buca's Thanksgiving catering menu, serving groups of 10 or more.“Thanksgiving is about coming together with family and friends to give thanks for life’s moments,” says Jeff Ritson, Senior Vice-President, Buca di Beppo. “At Buca, we make it easy for guests to gather around the table, creating unforgettable moments over shareable seasonal food, Italian classics and over-the-top experiences whether they’re joining us in-restaurant or celebrating at home.”Buca’s Thanksgiving Feast is perfect for feeding groups of 3-4 ($105) or groups of 5-6 ($160) and is available for carry-out and delivery from Nov. 24-27, 2025. Catering packages for 10 ($250) or 20 ($450), are also available from Nov. 24-27 with the same convenient carry-out and delivery options.To make the holiday even more savory, guests who pre-order a Thanksgiving Feast or any catering order or delivery or pick-up by November 26 will receive 10% off their total order. That’s Buca’s way of giving thanks and even more reasons to celebrate Thanksgiving with family and friends.Buca di Beppo's doors will remain open on Thanksgiving Day, inviting guests to enjoy the Thanksgiving Feast in-restaurant for one day only on November 27, 2025 at locations nationwide.The Buca Thanksgiving Feast includes:● Sliced White Meat Turkey and Homestyle Gravy● Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes Italian Sausage Stuffing● Seasonal Vegetables● Cranberry Sauce● Whole Pumpkin PieAvailability & HoursBuca di Beppo locations nationwide will be open on Thanksgiving Day, welcoming guests to dine-in and celebrate with loved ones. The Thanksgiving Feast is available for carry-out, delivery and catering between Nov. 24-27, 2025.Thanksgiving Day Hours of Operation & Pick-Up Hours10 a.m. – 8 p.m.For more information on Buca’s Thanksgiving Feast, catering, and to take advantage of pre-order specials please visit: https://dineatbuca.com/thanksgiving-dinners-to-go/ or https://dineatbuca.com/thanksgiving-catering/ Buca di Beppo welcomes guests for lunch, dinner and all celebratory occasions. Reservations are strongly encouraged and can be made by calling the restaurant directly or online at www.dineatbuca.com/reservations For a list of Buca di Beppo locations, please visit www.dineatbuca.com/locations About Buca di BeppoFounded in 1993 in a Minneapolis basement, Buca di Beppo has grown from humble beginnings to become a celebrated Italian restaurant chain with 40 locations across the United States. The name, which translates to “Joe’s small place” in Italian, reflects its heritage and focus on delivering family-style dining experiences. Today, many Buca di Beppo locations feature multiple dining rooms to accommodate larger parties, while preserving intimate, semi-private rooms to give guests that same family style dining room feeling from the first Buca di Beppo restaurant years ago. For more information, please visit www.DineAtBuca.com or follow Buca di Beppo on Facebook Instagram , or on TikTok

