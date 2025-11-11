Aircraft Sensors Market - Opportunities, Share, Growth and Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Forecast For The Aircraft Sensors Market From 2024 To 2029?

In recent times, the aircraft sensors market has experienced substantial growth. The market size, currently at $4.87 billion in 2024, is projected to reach $5.25 billion in 2025, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. The observed historical growth trend is largely due to the expansion of sensor applications driven by miniaturization and enhanced features, the integration of sensors driven by required safety standards, the need for advanced sensor systems due to a rise in demand, the utilization of sensors for emissions monitoring and engine performance optimization, and the impact of defense sector innovations on the development of commercial sensors.

The market size for aircraft sensors is predicted to witness substantial expansion in the coming years, with an anticipated value reaching $6.99 billion by 2029 and a CAGR of 7.4%. This growth during the projected timeframe is largely due to factors such as the rising usage of autonomous aircraft necessitating sophisticated sensor suites for navigation and obstacle identification, enhanced sensor intelligence through AI and machine learning which facilitates predictive maintenance and adaptive control, the need for specialized sensors due to the expansion of electric propulsion to monitor powertrain components and battery health, the need for immediate monitoring of structural and engine health driving sensor development and the requirement for accurate navigation and collision avoidance sensors by urban air mobility for secure operations in densely populated regions. Highlighted trends for the forecast period consider the increased precision and distance for data collection, advanced environmental monitoring and resource evaluation capabilities, real-time data analysis for enhanced operational effectiveness, comprehensive understanding derived from multiple sensor data, and increased safeguarding of sensor data against cyber threats.

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Aircraft Sensors Market?

The aircraft sensors market is predicted to experience a surge due to the escalating production and delivery rates of new airplanes. Aircraft, which comprise planes, helicopters, and drones, are specifically constructed for air travel. Increased production and delivery of these vehicles are being driven by airlines' ongoing desire to modernize their fleets, broaden their route network, and fulfill the growing global need for passenger travel. One essential step in plane manufacturing is the application of aircraft paint, which serves the dual purpose of providing protection against corrosion and environmental harm, while also improving the aircraft's appearance. To illustrate, Airbus SE, a Dutch aerospace firm, reported in January 2023 that it had delivered 661 commercial aircraft to 84 customers in 2022, marking an 8% rise from the 611 units sold in 2021. Hence, the robust production and delivery of new airplanes are fueling the expansion of the aircraft sensors market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Aircraft Sensors Market?

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Aircraft Sensors Market In The Globe?

In an effort to gain a competitive advantage, leading corporations in the aircraft sensors market are concentrating their efforts on creating superior sensors for aircraft, including micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) accelerometers. These devices provide precise navigation solutions for aerospace and have the capability to accurately ascertain an aircraft's speed and direction. For instance, Honeywell, an American aerospace corporation, released a new high-precision navigation sensor called the MV60 in March 2022. The MV60, a MEMS accelerometer used in aerospace, industrial and marine contexts, delivers excellent performance and dependability in a compact, durable and cost-effective form. It is designed to measure acceleration for navigation systems and inertial measurement units, and is suitable for use in varying types of vehicles and operations. The MV60 is compact, can withstand shock up to 5,000 g, and has a bandwidth exceeding 300 Hz. Its strong construction and assurance of quality ensure high reliability and its ability to operate under taxing conditions.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Aircraft Sensors Market Segments

The aircraft sensors market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Sensor Type: Temperature, Pressure, Position, Flow, Torque, Radar, Accelerometer, Proximity

2) By Aircraft Type: Narrow-Body Aircraft, Wide-Body Aircraft, Very Large Aircraft, Regional Aircraft, General Aviation, Helicopter, Military Aircraft, Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV)

3) By Connectivity: Wired, Wireless

4) By Application: Engine, Door, Environmental Control

5) By End Use: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), Aftermarket

Subsegments:

1) By Temperature: Thermocouples, Resistance Temperature Detectors (RTDs), Infrared Sensors

2) By Pressure: Piezoelectric Pressure Sensors, Strain Gauge Pressure Sensors, Capacitive Pressure Sensors

3) By Position: Linear Position Sensors, Rotary Position Sensors, Displacement Sensors

4) By Flow: Mass Flow Sensors, Volumetric Flow Sensors, Thermal Flow Sensors

5) By Torque: Rotational Torque Sensors, Reaction Torque Sensors

6) By Radar: Ground Proximity Radar, Weather Radar, Airborne Radar

7) By Accelerometers: MEMS Accelerometers, Piezoelectric Accelerometers, Capacitive Accelerometers

8) By Proximity: Inductive Proximity Sensors, Capacitive Proximity Sensors, Ultrasonic Proximity Sensors, Optical Proximity Sensors

Which Regions Are Dominating The Aircraft Sensors Market Landscape?

In the 2025 aircraft sensors global market report, North America stood out as the leading region in 2024. For the upcoming forecast period, the expectation is for Asia-Pacific to experience the most rapid growth. The report provides coverage for various regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

