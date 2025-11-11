Vertical Take-Off And Landing (VTOL) UAV Market: Future Demand and Top Key Players Analysis | 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Vertical Take-Off And Landing (VTOL) UAV Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Vertical Take-Off And Landing (VTOL) UAV Market Through 2025?

The market size for vertical take-off and landing (vtol) unmanned aerial vehicles (uavs) has seen a swift expansion in recent times. The market is projected to increase from $7.87 billion in 2024 to $9.18 billion in 2025, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.6%. Factors such as environmental surveillance, emergency response and relief efforts, military requirements, and worldwide security issues have contributed to this growth during the historic period.

The market size of the vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) UAV is projected to experience swift expansion in the upcoming years, reaching a value of $17.05 billion in 2029 with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16.7%. Factors contributing to the growth during the forecast period include inspections of energy infrastructure, autonomy and artificial intelligence, electric propulsion, and commercialized novel applications. Significant trends during this forecasted period are fast-paced technical progress, the dominion of electric propulsion, the integration of artificial intelligence, and initiatives relating to sustainability and green efforts.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Vertical Take-Off And Landing (VTOL) UAV Market?

The expansion of military and civilian uses is projected to fuel the vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) UAV market's development. Military and civilian uses encompass the wide range of applications for technology, products, or services by the military and civilians, including businesses, governments, or individuals. VTOL UAVs are used in these applications to inspect structures such as bridges, power lines, and pipelines. Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) that can vertically take off and land are used in myriad military and civilian scenarios, especially for intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance (ISTAR) tasks due to their versatility, flexibility, and maneuverability. As an example, the Peter G. Peterson Foundation, a neutral U.S.-based organization, stated that U.S. defense spending saw an increase of $71 billion from 2021 to 2022. Consequently, the increase in military and civilian applications is driving the growth of the vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) UAV market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Vertical Take-Off And Landing (VTOL) UAV Market?

Major players in the Vertical Take-Off And Landing (VTOL) UAV Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Boeing Co.

• Airbus SE

• Honeywell International Inc.

• Thales Group

• Bell Textron Inc.

• Textron Systems

• SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd.

• Yuneec International Inc.

• AeroVironment Inc.

• Joby Aviation Inc.

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Vertical Take-Off And Landing (VTOL) UAV Market?

Key players in the VTOL (Vertical Take-Off and Landing) UAV (Unmanned Aerial Vehicle) market are consolidating their efforts to develop cutting-edge solutions equipped with robust power systems and locking propeller configurations, aiming to excel in the competitive landscape. These features enable efficient missions while retaining vertical take-off and landing functionality. For example, T-DRONES, a China-based industrial UAV manufacturer, introduced VA25, a novel fixed-wing VTOL UAV, in June 2023. The groundbreaking VA25, tailored for industrial applications, boasts a wingspan of 2.5m, a takeoff weight of 13kg, and a maximum flight time of 210 minutes carrying a 1kg payload. The drone has a carbon fiber composite PVC frame and incorporates a dependable power system and locking propeller design, substantially extending its flight duration. The basic drone package includes the frame and a T-MOTOR power system.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Vertical Take-Off And Landing (VTOL) UAV Market

The vertical take-off and landing (vtol) uav market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Helicopter, Multicopter, Hybrid

2) By Size: Large, Medium, Small, Micro

3) By Payloads: Intelligence Surveillance Reconnaissance (ISR), Cameras, Telemetry, Sensors, Autopilot

4) By Application: Military, Home And Security, Civil And Commercial

Subsegments:

1) By Helicopter: Single-Rotor Helicopters, Multi-Rotor Helicopters

2) By Multicopter: Quadcopters, Hexacopters, Octocopters

3) By Hybrid: Fixed-Wing Hybrid VTOL, Rotorcraft Hybrid VTOL

Global Vertical Take-Off And Landing (VTOL) UAV Market - Regional Insights

In 2024, North America held the top position in the Global Vertical Take-Off and Landing (VTOL) UAV Market Report 2025. It is anticipated that the Asia-Pacific region will experience the quickest expansion during the projected period. The report takes into account all regions, namely Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

