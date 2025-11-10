Power Over Ethernet Controller Market Expected to Reach $3.7 Billion by 2033

The power over ethernet controller market was valued at $1.3 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $3.7 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 11.7%

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Power Over Ethernet (PoE) Controller market is projected to experience significant growth due to the increasing adoption of IoT devices and smart infrastructure, growing demands for improved energy efficiency and performance, and the ongoing trend of miniaturization in electronic devices. Lucrative prospects are expected to arise from the adoption of .PoE technology in smart buildings, industrial automation, and the expansion of high-speed network infrastructureGet a Sample PDF Report to understand our report before you purchase: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A118421 Power over Ethernet (PoE) is a technology for implementing wired Ethernet local area networks (LANs) that enables the electrical current necessary for operating each device to be carried by Ethernet data cables instead of standard electrical power cords and wiring. It is a technology that passes electric power over twisted-pair Ethernet cable to powered devices (PDs), such as wireless access points, IP cameras, and VoIP phones, in addition to the data that the cable usually carries. This is made possible through a PoE controller IC or power over Ethernet IC, which manages both the power delivery and data transmission through the same cable. It enables one RJ45 cable to provide both data connection and electric power to PDs, eliminating the need for a separate power cable for each device..Power over Ethernet (PoE) controllers provide numerous benefits, making them essential in modern networking. They eliminate the need for separate power and data cables, reducing installation complexity and costs. PoE controllers support seamless integration of network devices such as IP cameras, VoIP phones, and wireless access points by transmitting power and data over a single Ethernet cable. Their centralized power management improves monitoring, control, and energy efficiency. PoE controllers are highly scalable, adapting to the needs of growing networks. With advanced safety features such as voltage protection and overload prevention, they ensure reliable operation. These benefits make PoE controllers a key enabler for IoT, smart building systems, and enterprise networks, driving connectivity and operational efficiency.Rise in prevalence of Internet of Things (IoT) devices drives the power over ethernet (PoE) controller market expansion. IoT devices, such as smart cameras, sensors, and home automation systems, require both reliable power and seamless data connectivity, which PoE provides through a single cable. This streamlined approach minimizes installation complexity and operational costs, particularly in expanding sectors such as smart cities and industrial IoT. However, the initial investment required for PoE infrastructure deters smaller organizations and developing markets from adopting PoE technology. PoE-compatible devices, controllers, and structured cabling systems often come with higher costs compared to traditional power solutions. While long-term operational savings can offset these expenses, the significant upfront capital poses a challenge, particularly for budget-constrained enterprises. In addition, retrofitting existing infrastructure to accommodate PoE is labor-intensive and expensive, further limiting widespread adoption and market penetration.Furthermore, the global push toward smart city development presents a significant opportunity for PoE controller adoption. These initiatives rely heavily on interconnected systems, such as smart lighting, surveillance, and environmental sensors, all of which benefit from PoE’s efficient power and data integration. Governments and private stakeholders are increasingly investing in energy-efficient and technologically advanced infrastructure, positioning PoE controllers as a cornerstone of urban innovation. By offering cost-effective, scalable, and reliable solutions, PoE controllers are poised to play a critical role in powering the future of smart cities globally.The power over ethernet controller market trends is segmented on the basis of type, power standard, application, and region. By Type, the market is divided into PoE power sourcing equipment (PSE) Controller and PoE powered devices (PD) Controller. By power standard, the power over ethernet controller market size is segmented into IEEE 802.3a, IEEE 802.3at, and IEEE 802.3bt. By region, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy and the rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa).

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY
In 2023, the PoE power sourcing equipment (PSE) controller segment accounted for maximum revenue and is projected to grow at a notable CAGR during the forecast period
The IEEE 802.3at segment was the highest revenue contributor to the power over ethernet controller market growth in 2023
The commercial application segments collectively accounted for more than half of the power over ethernet controller market share in 2023
Asia-Pacific acquired a major share in power over ethernet controller market analysis in the year 2023
Competitive analysis and profiles of the major power over ethernet controller industry players, such as Microchip Technology Inc., Analog Devices, Inc, STMicroelectronics, Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC., Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Texas Instruments Incorporated, Belden Inc., Monolithic Power Systems, Inc., Kinetic Technologies are provided in this report. Product launch, partnership, and acquisition business strategies were adopted by the major market players in 2023.

