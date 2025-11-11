Turboprop Engine Market Trends 2025-2029: Regional Outlook and Sizing Analysis

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Turboprop Engine Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Turboprop Engine Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

The market value of turboprop engines has significantly expanded over the recent years. The market is projected to rise from a value of $3.35 billion in 2024 to $3.55 billion in 2025, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. The past growth is linked to the initiation of turboprop technology, its use in military applications, advancement in regional aircraft, its effectiveness in short-haul operations, and the worldwide economic expansion.

In the coming years, the turboprop engine market is anticipated to experience consistent growth, reaching a value of $4.31 billion in 2029 with a 5.0% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). This expansion through the forecasted period can be credited to factors such as the rise in regional connectivity, environmental sustainability, fuel efficiency, cost-saving measures, versatile aircraft demand, and increasing business aviation. Key trends to watch during this time include sustainable aviation, electrification, regional air mobility, the employment of high-tech materials, and the emergence of autonomous and unmanned aircraft.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Turboprop Engine Market?

The surge in demand for the latest aircraft models is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the turboprop engine market in the forthcoming years. The reference to newer aircraft usually implies the most recent generation of airplanes designed, developed and built by aerospace companies. Turboprop engines are utilized in planes that need excellent fuel efficiency, short takeoff and landing capabilities, and the capacity to function from airports with shorter airstrips. For example, as per the data by the General Aviation Manufacturers Association (GAMA), a US-based trade body that represents the general aviation sector, in the second quarter of 2023, there was a 18.5% rise in the worldwide deliveries of fixed-wing business aviation aircraft, totaling 772 units, a jump from 681 in the second quarter of 2022. Moreover, the growth was predominantly driven by the turboprop sector, with a substantial 26.3% increase, as 173 units were delivered in the second quarter of 2023 in comparison to the same timeframe in 2022. Therefore, the escalating demand for the latest aircraft models is fuelling the growth of the turboprop engine market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Turboprop Engine Market?

Major players in the Turboprop Engine Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Lockheed Martin Corp.

• Airbus SE

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

• Honeywell International Inc.

• GE Aerospace

• Safran S.A.

• Pratt & Whitney

• Textron Aviation Inc.

• Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

• IHI Corporation

What Are The Top Trends In The Turboprop Engine Industry?

Top-tier corporations in the turboprop engine market are prioritizing the creation of innovative technology-based solutions, such as the progressive turboprop aircraft, to meet various significant industry-related needs. The above said aircraft are multi-functional, providing efficient services in areas like regional flights, freight transport, military activities, chartered flights, medical evacuations, pilot education, and picturesque tourism. For example, in January 2023, Embraer, an aerospace firm based in Brazil, introduced its forward-thinking turboprop aircraft, which was initially anticipated in mid-2023. The firm aims to contend in the 70 to 90-seat market niche, seeking to enhance fuel efficiency and operational performance by outdoing existing models from competitors like ATR and De Havilland Canada. Embraer is also investigating advanced engine technologies, such as hybrid-electric options, to further improve the aircraft's capabilities.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Turboprop Engine Market Growth

The turboprop engine market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Axial-Flow Type Turboprop Engines, Centrifugal Type Turboprop Engines

2) By Technology: Conventional Engine, Electric Or Hybrid Engine

3) By Platform: Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing

4) By Application: Commercial Aviation, Military Aviation, General Aviation

Subsegments:

1) By Axial-Flow Type Turboprop Engines: Single-Spool Axial-Flow Engines, Multi-Spool Axial-Flow Engines

2) By Centrifugal Type Turboprop Engines: Single-Stage Centrifugal Engines, Multi-Stage Centrifugal Engines

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Turboprop Engine Market By 2025?

In the Turboprop Engine Global Market Report 2025, North America stood as the leading region in 2024 and is anticipated to experience the swiftest growth during the forecast period. The report encompasses numerous regions that include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

