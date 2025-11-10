SuperFly BJJ Launches 2025 Winter Classes in Decatur with Focus on Mental Wellness Community and Real-World Self-Defense

SuperFly BJJ

DECATUR, GA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SuperFly BJJ, one of the leading martial arts academies in the Atlanta metro area, is proud to announce the launch of its 2025 winter training programs starting this November. With a spotlight on mental wellness, self-defense, and community connection, the winter series offers an empowering space for new and returning students of all levels, including a dedicated program for women’s self-defense classes in Decatur and surrounding areas.As colder months approach and seasonal stress sets in, SuperFly BJJ’s mission remains rooted in promoting physical discipline, emotional resilience, and real-world protection through the art of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu (BJJ).“We’re not just teaching technique. We’re building confidence, reducing stress, and creating a strong support network, especially during a time of year when many people feel isolated or overwhelmed,” said Daniel Wilkins, Founder, SuperFly BJJ. “Whether you’re searching for women’s only Jiu-Jitsu near me or Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu classes in Decatur, we’ve created a space that’s welcoming, effective, and real.”Winter Highlights IncludeWomen’s Self-Defense WorkshopsDesigned to help women build strength and situational awareness in a supportive, all-levels environment.Intro to BJJ for BeginnersA structured, no-pressure path to explore martial arts for fitness, self-defense, or personal growth.Kids Martial Arts in DecaturAfter-school programs and weekend classes that focus on discipline, balance, and character development.These classes come at a time when more families are prioritizing wellness and personal safety heading into the holiday season. With a rising interest in Jiu-Jitsu in Decatur, the gym is expecting a strong community turnout and recommends early registration.SuperFly BJJ has earned a reputation in Decatur and across Georgia for its down-to-earth teaching style, inclusive community, and practical training environment. Classes are held at the SuperFly facility, conveniently located in the heart of Decatur, minutes from Avondale Estates and East Atlanta.About SuperFly BJJSuperFly BJJ is a community-focused martial arts academy offering Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, MMA, and self-defense classes for kids, teens, and adults. SuperFly BJJ is the #1 BJJ gym in metro Atlanta. The gym is known for its welcoming environment and commitment to helping students unlock confidence, discipline, and physical fitness at every stage of life.

