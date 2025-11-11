SunGoldPower partners with EVONOMY Group for energy system design & sales operations in the United States

SunGoldPower is excited to partner with EVONOMY Group which is an industry leader in supporting clients with designing efficient and cost-effective solar solutions” — Crystal Feng, Marketing Manager at SunGoldPower

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SunGoldPower — a leading manufacturer of solar panels, power electronics, and energy storage solutions, and EVONOMY Group — a leader in Technical and Commercial services for Electrification, Autonomous Technologies, Connectivity, and Software, announced a partnership to mutually expand their energy system design & sales operations. With this partnership, EVONOMY Group's Ecosystem expands to include the complete SunGoldPower portfolio for supporting residential, commercial, industrial, and utility-grade design projects. EVONOMY Group will also serve as SunGoldPower's official Tier-1 sales partner in the United States.SCALING SOLAR"SunGoldPower is excited to partner with EVONOMY Group which is an industry leader in supporting clients with designing efficient and cost-effective solar solutions," said Crystal Feng, Marketing Manager at SunGoldPower. "This partnership will help scale the solar industry as a whole and create significant exposure for our portfolio which includes n-type and p-type monocrystalline and bifacial solar panels, solar charge controllers, inverter chargers, solar inverters, All-In-One (AIO) combination units, UL1973 & UL9540A LFP-based energy storage solutions, and interconnects.""EVONOMY Group is excited to welcome SunGoldPower's solutions into our Ecosystem and serve as their official Tier-1 sales partner in the United States," said Anthony R. Giesey, SVP and Head of Brands at EVONOMY Group. "This partnership will further diversify the options we can bring to our clients while streamlining the ordering and fulfillment process."ABOUT EVONOMY GROUPEVONOMY Group provides Technical & Commercial services with industry-leading expertise in Electrification, Autonomous Technologies, Connectivity, and Software. The Evonomy Brand delivers technical consulting services focused on reducing the time & cost which clients spend obtaining data & identifying solutions that meet their needs. Signature services include E/E Architecture Strategy (EAS), Functional & Performance Specification (FPS), and Component Selection Recommendation (CSR). The REPfirm Brand provides suppliers with Sales & Business Development representation services featuring a team of technical sales experts with highly-cultivated customer relationships for promoting sustainable growth.ABOUT SUNGOLDPOWERSunGoldPower offers reliable solar solutions ranging from inverters and panels to batteries and full energy storage systems. These products power homes, businesses, RVs, and off-grid setups around the world. Since 2014, SunGoldPower has been committed to helping people achieve true energy independence with high-quality technology, dedicated support, and a shared vision of a cleaner, more sustainable future. SunGoldPower's mission is to be the industry's "G.O.L.D. Standard" by providing Guaranteed performance, Outstanding value, Lasting reliability, and Dedicated service to customers globally.For more information, please visit www.sungoldpower.com

