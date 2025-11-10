SKLAR KIRSH PARTNER JENNIFER COHEN NAMED “INSPIRATIONAL WOMAN” BY LOS ANGELES TIMES

Jennifer Cohen

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- California-based law firm Sklar Kirsh LLP announced today that the Los Angeles Times has recognized Partner Jennifer Cohen as an “Inspirational Women Forum & Awards” nominee in a special feature. The nomination “celebrates women redefining leadership across many industries,” states the publisher.“We are thrilled that Jenny has received this recognition,” says Co-Chairman Jeffrey A. Sklar . “She is insightful, creative and hard-charging and raises the bar for our firm and the legal profession as a whole.”Cohen is a Partner in the firm’s Corporate practice. She brings a rare combination of in-house experience and top-tier law firm expertise. She provides strategic counsel on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures commercial transactions, and corporate governance, delivering practical, business-focused solutions tailored to clients’ needs. Cohen represents a diverse portfolio of clients across consumer products, media and entertainment, and sports.Recently, Cohen was honored with M&A Advisor's 16th Annual “Emerging Leaders” award.

