Sudan: Operational update - ICRC response in and around Al Fasher, North Darfur

Overview of the humanitarian situation

Since mid-April 2023, the conflict in Sudan has forced over 12 million people from their homes – the highest displacement figure ever recorded for a single country. More than 30 million people now need humanitarian assistance and protection, while 70 to 80% of health facilities in conflict-affected areas are no longer functioning.

The war has also compounded Sudan’s worst cholera outbreak in years, claiming more than 2,400 lives and threatening millions with waterborne diseases.

ICRC response in and around Al Fasher

Despite extremely limited access and deteriorating security, the ICRC continues to work alongside the Sudanese Red Crescent Society (SRCS) to respond to urgent needs in Tawila, which has become the main centre for internally displaced persons (IDPs) in North Darfur.