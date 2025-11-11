SKLAR KIRSH NAMED “BEST LAW FIRM” BY BEST LAWYERS

Co-Chairman Jeff Sklar

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- California-based law firm Sklar Kirsh LLP announced today that it has once again been recognized by Best LawyersBest Law Firms2026 among the nation's elite law firms in the 16th edition of the publication.“The 16th edition of Best Law Firms continues to set the standard for excellence in the legal industry. Serving as a trusted benchmark, it provides a comprehensive guide to the top-performing firms across 127 practice areas and 188 local jurisdictions,” states the publisher. “Our rankings are the result of a rigorous evaluation process that blends client feedback, peer reviews, interviews with industry leaders, and in-depth analysis of firm data. This year, we received over 110,000 client references, who provided more than 200,000 evaluations on US law firms, underscoring the trust and value placed in Best Law Firms.”Sklar Kirsh is recognized as Tier 1 in Los Angeles for: Corporate Law, Real Estate Law and Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law.Sklar Kirsh combines big-firm expertise with boutique-level focus and agility. Founded by attorneys from nationally recognized firms, Sklar Kirsh represents companies, family offices, and high-net-worth individuals in complex transactions and disputes. With a commitment to creativity, collaboration, and value, the firm delivers strategic, results-driven counsel across corporate, real estate, entertainment and litigation matters to help clients achieve their business goals.Earlier this year, Sklar Kirsh was recognized as a Chambers California Spotlight firm.

