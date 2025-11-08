Attorney General James Releases Statement on First Circuit SNAP Decision

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today released the following statement after the U.S. Court of Appeals for the First Circuit denied the Trump administration’s request to stay a lower court order requiring the distribution of full Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits:

“Yet another court has ordered the federal government to stop holding food assistance hostage. There is no excuse for their continued refusal to feed the American people. The federal government must act immediately to release full November SNAP benefits so families across the country can put food on the table.”