Spark Catch Marks Milestone Year as the Global Leader in Patented Light-Up Baseball and Softball Innovation

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Spark Catch is pleased to announce its landmark year of growth, innovation, and recognition as the global leader in light-up baseball and softball design. Following multiple consecutive years as the #1 Best Seller on Amazon (2022, 2023, and 2024) and completion of certified durability testing by Intertek, Spark Catch continues to shine as the original creator of the world’s first patented light-up baseball built for real play. What started as one engineer’s late-night curiosity, “Why can’t we play catch after dark?” has now illuminated fields, backyards, and memories around the world.Spark Catch’s patented LED baseball and softball products have become synonymous with quality, safety, and authentic play. Built to regulation standards and tested by Intertek for durability and safety, each Spark Catch ball combines traditional craftsmanship with modern engineering. The result: a true baseball or softball that lights up the night with impact-activated LED technology, allowing games of catch to continue long after sunset.From its early prototypes to today’s refined designs, Spark Catch has evolved through the voices of its players. Early models required manual battery replacement, followed by an on/off switch system. Today’s version, featuring impact-activated technology, embodies the brand’s user-driven evolution, a product that lights up automatically with each throw and catch.“Spark Catch began with a simple question: why should the game stop when the sun goes down?” says Chan-Tao (Winson) Peng, Co-Founder and CEO of Spark Catch. “We wanted to create something that didn’t just light up but instead brought people together. Every design decision has been guided by that purpose.”The company’s dedication to meaningful innovation continues to be recognized globally. Both the Spark Catch Baseball and Spark Catch Softball achieved #1 Best Seller status on Amazon during the 2022, 2023, and 2024 holiday seasons, a testament to customer trust and lasting appeal. For many families, Spark Catch has become more than a product; it’s a shared experience that connects generations, creating moments of joy under the lights.Beyond its retail success, Spark Catch’s story represents the intersection of technology and emotion. By merging engineering precision with human-centered design, the brand has set a new standard for light-up sporting goods. Each product embodies Spark Catch’s core philosophy: thoughtful design, authentic feel, and lasting connection.“Spark Catch was never just about lighting a ball,” Peng adds. “It’s about lighting up the space between people.”Spark Catch products are available worldwide through its website and on Amazon.For more information, please visit https://www.sparkcatch.com/ About Spark CatchSpark Catch, operated under LAMRON L.L.C., is a sports-tech brand redefining how people experience baseball and softball after dark. Its patented Spark Catch Baseball and Softball maintain the authentic weight and seams of regulation balls while featuring impact-activated LED technology for safe, real play. Each product is tested by Intertek for certified durability and performance.Co-founded in 2019 by Chan-Tao (Winson) Peng, a former AdTech professional with an MBA and a passion for innovation, and his business partner, Wei-Hung (Link) Lin, Spark Catch began with a simple idea; that the game shouldn’t end when the sun goes down. What started as a small engineering project has grown into a global brand recognized for blending thoughtful design, safety, and emotional connection.Today, Spark Catch continues to expand internationally, inspiring families and players worldwide to keep the game alive under the lights, one glowing throw at a time.

