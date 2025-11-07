LBE SCAR Drops Dual EPs 'The Chronicles of Scar Vol. 1 & Vol. 2' Across All Streaming Platforms

OH, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rising artist, LBE SCAR , born Skyler Lewis, is pleased to announce the officially released two back-to-back EPs, The Chronicles of Scar Vol. 1 and Vol. 2, now available on all major streaming platforms, including Apple Music Spotify , Amazon, Tidal, Instagram, Facebook, and iHeartRadio. The back-to-back releases, arriving October 27 and October 31, 2025, mark a major milestone for the Ohio-based artist as he cements his place among the next wave of U.S. hip-hop talent.With The Chronicles of Scar, LBE SCAR takes listeners through a deeply personal journey of struggle, perseverance, and triumph. The two projects balance melodic reflection with street-inspired realism, embodying his signature style—raw emotion delivered through lyrical storytelling. “LBE” stands for Loyalty Before Everything, a principle that shapes both his music and his life.When asked about the inspiration behind the twin EPs, LBE SCAR explained, “My kids, my daughter Zalaya and my son Junior, are the reason I keep going strong. I wanted people to really feel me in these songs, even without visuals. This is me painting pictures inside the minds of my fans.” He added, “My past traumas molded me into who I am today. After performing in Cleveland, I knew this is what I was destined for. I’m here to stay, making music for the world.”Among the standout tracks is “Switch Up,” a hard-hitting, introspective piece from Vol. 2 that examines betrayal, loyalty, and personal growth. The song blends heartfelt lyricism with a gritty realism, revealing a man shaped by hardship but fueled by love, ambition, and authenticity. The track’s message resonates with anyone who’s ever been forced to rebuild trust while staying focused on success.Following his recent performances in Cleveland and upcoming shows in New York, LBE SCAR is preparing for a 2026 tour kicking off in February, with official dates to be announced on New Year’s Day. Fans can also expect new collaborations, including an upcoming project with fellow artist YBL SINTRA, the son of Bone Thugs-N-Harmony’s Bizzy Bone. The two will perform together this month in New York and again in Cleveland, opening for all five Bone Thugs members at the Agora Theater in Cleveland, Ohio November 29th, 2025 @ 7:00pm.“This whole process is personal,” said LBE SCAR. “It’s not just about music anymore, it’s about purpose, loyalty, and growth.”To stay updated on his latest projects and future releases, visit his official artist pages on Spotify, Apple Music, and at http://www.instagram.com/lbescar About LBE SCARLBE SCAR is an emerging music artist from Ohio, USA, known for his authentic storytelling and emotionally charged sound. Drawing from real-life experiences, his music combines melodic flow with raw lyricism, reflecting themes of loyalty, perseverance, and redemption. With a growing presence on streaming platforms and social media, LBE SCAR continues to connect with audiences through projects that inspire personal growth and self-awareness. His latest EPs, The Chronicles of Scar Vol. 1 and Vol. 2, are available now on all major music platforms.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.