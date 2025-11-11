OOLIE SET TO EXPAND BEYOND STORE SHELVES WITH NATIONWIDE DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER LAUNCH

Its creamy, egg-based dips and yogurts are about to ship nationwide, bringing flavor-first protein to every fridge.

MORRISTOWN, TN, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Oolie, the brand winning over flexitarians, protein seekers, and flavor lovers, is preparing to launch its direct-to-consumer platform at ooliefoods.com , giving consumers across the country a chance to stock their fridges with its now-cult favorite dips and yogurts. Just in time for holiday gatherings, graze boards, late-night snacks, and group celebrations, the new category-shifter in dairy-free - made from America’s favorite ingredient, eggs - is making it easier to satisfy every taste and various dietary preferences and restrictions with a few simple clicks online.“Oolie was born from the idea that eating better should still feel joyful,” said Faith Ferguson, VP of Sales and Marketing at Oolie Foods. “We wanted to create something that feels creamy and comforting but made from clean ingredients you can trust. It’s for the people who crave food that works hard and tastes even better.”Each product starts with upcycled free-range eggs blending them into irresistibly creamy bases then adds real vegetables, herbs, and spices for flavor that belongs on any table, from post-yoga snacks to game-day sandwiches.Dive into dairy-free dipsOolie’s colorful dips are made with real vegetables and seasonings for a clean-label richness that fits any mood. Flavors include yellow curry, garlic and herb, Mediterranean tomato, spicy pepper, and red beet bliss.Savor dairy-free yogurtsReminiscent of silky custards, these yogurts combine protein and pleasure in equal measure. Flavors include vanilla, key lime, berry blend, and banana cream.Consumers will be able to mix and match with build-your-own boxes, sample packs, or à la carte favorites. Orders ship within two business days, with free shipping on orders over $30 and a 20-percent first-order offer on all samplers and bundles.Consumers will be able to choose between curated boxes and customizable options:Dips• Build-your-own boxes with three, four, or five flavors (six, eight, or ten total 8-oz containers)• Sample pack featuring one 8-oz container of each flavor• À la carte packs with two 8-oz containers of a single flavorYogurts• Build-your-own boxes with up to four flavors (sixteen total 5.3-oz cups)• Sample pack with twelve cups, three of each flavor• À la carte packs with four 5.3-oz cups of one flavorOolie isn’t trying to imitate dairy, it’s creating something entirely new. High in protein, endlessly versatile, and made from upcycled ingredients, it turns clean eating into something worth craving. With this new expansion, Oolie brings more ways to eat well without compromise, blurring the line between wholesome and indulgent and cementing its place among a new generation of flavor-driven staples built for how people actually eat today.###EDITOR'S NOTE: For more information about Oolie and to arrange to speak with a company spokesperson, please contact Nancy Trent or Pamela Wadler at 212-966-0024 or pam@trentandcompany.com.

