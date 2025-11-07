Celebrating the Life, Love and Legacy of Jamar Champ - Funeral Arrangements are Set for November 8th

Celebrating the Life, Love and Legacy of Jamar Champ Funeral Arrangements are Set

Viewing & Celebration of Life, 11/8/25, The Community of Faith Church King's Dome, Houston, TX, 10:30 AM CST ALL MOURNERS ARE WELCOME

God saw something in me way before I saw something in myself. Life is short and can't take nothing for granted and grateful for everyday God bless me.” — Jamar Champ - posts to Instagram on 10/20 & 9/14/2025

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Celebrating the life, love and legacy of Jamar Champ, today, the family has announced funeral arrangements. A Celebration of Life and Viewing takes place on Saturday, November 8th, 2025 at The Community of Faith Church King's Dome, 1024 Pinemont Drive in Houston, TX. Viewing services are at 10:30 AM, with the Celebration of Life immediately following at 12 PM, Central Standard Time, all mourners are welcome. A private burial service follows.A thriving entrepreneur and servant of God, Jamar Champ was a triple-threat high school football star who went on to play collegiate football at North Dakota State University. A loving father, husband and son, Champ leaves behind a precious three-year old daughter, Amari Hermes Champ and nine-year old step daughter Khari Barbie Maxwell both whom he shares with Masika Kalysha. The actress and reality TV star expressed gratitude over the abundance of love, support and kindness she has received from friends, family, colleagues and even complete strangers, "Thank you for the love, support and prayers that have been provided to me and my family as we continue to mourn Jamar and deal with this devastating loss. It has truly touched our hearts during this unimaginably difficult time."Champ died on October 28th, 2025 in a horrific automobile accident when his vehicle was struck by another vehicle, travelling in the wrong direction on Katy Freeway in Houston, Texas. Houston Police report that a silver BMW was driving west in eastbound lanes and struck the Tesla Cybertruck head on, driven by Champ. As a result of the collision, the BMW caught fire and the Cybertruck struck an 18-wheeler. Born April 10, 1987, Champ was 38 years old.

