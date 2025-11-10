OceanTech Commemorates 20 Years in the ITAD Industry

Your ITAD Tactical Team Alexander Sumetsky and Mike Zabezhinsky -Co-Founders of OceanTech OceanTech celebrates its 20th Year of IT Asset Disposition and Data Center Decommissioning

OceanTech Celebrates 20 Years of Personalized IT Asset Management Solutions

We started this company to make IT asset disposition easier, safer, and more sustainable. That is still our focus after twenty years.” — Alexander Sumetsky

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- OceanTech , founded in 2005 by Alexander Sumetsky and Mike Zabezhinsky, celebrates 20 years as a trusted partner in secure IT asset disposition (ITAD) and technology lifecycle management. What started as two friends working out of a suburban garage has become a national resource for organizations seeking secure, sustainable solutions to their IT challenges.Sumetsky and Zabezhinsky launched OceanTech after seeing value where others saw only waste: in the computers, phones, and devices being discarded during the early days of e-waste recycling. They realized that retired IT equipment could be securely collected, recycled, or repurposed, a process that, at the time, was barely on the corporate radar. Their commitment to better outcomes for customers and the environment shaped an approach focused on giving technology a second life, recovering financial value, and maintaining transparency at every step.That same commitment also inspired the company’s name. People often ask why a company based in the heart of the Midwest, far from any ocean, is called OceanTech. The answer: the name reflects the vast reach, depth, and interconnectedness of technology, and the ripple effect of sustainable practices.“We’ve always been drawn to the ocean,” explained Sumetsky, “and the name OceanTech is a daily reminder of our ‘why’- to create positive impact and change.”Since the company’s early days, the ITAD industry has changed dramatically. Cloud computing, large data centers, and stricter regulations have made IT asset management more complex. OceanTech has evolved alongside the industry, expanding its services to include secure decommissioning for everything from desktops to full data center racks, certified data erasure and destruction that meets strict national standards, and secure logistics with rigorous chain-of-custody tracking. Its R2v3 certification assures customers total compliance, environmental responsibility, and peace of mind for every project.For customers, this means more than just responsible disposal. OceanTech helps organizations recover value from reusable assets, turning end-of-life technology into savings and reducing e-waste. On average, OceanTech recovers up to 30% of the retail value of IT assets, a rate notably higher than the industry norm. Clients also benefit from proven project management, options for onsite data destruction, and a flexible, personalized approach for every situation.“Our growth has always been about adapting, both to technology and to what our customers need most,” says Sumetsky. “We started this company to make IT asset disposition easier, safer, and more sustainable. That is still our focus after twenty years.”Today, OceanTech marks two decades of helping clients turn IT complexity into opportunity with security, transparency, and real value at the forefront. Contact OceanTech to learn more about their ITAD services.About OceanTechOceanTech is an industry leader in IT asset disposition services, data center decommissioning, certified data destruction, compliance reporting, and environmentally responsible electronics recycling. An innovative R2 certified company with over 2,000 customers ranging from Colocations to Fortune 100 companies to Government agencies, OceanTech takes pride in delivering world-class service to organizations small and large.

