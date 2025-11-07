Filmmaker James Arcuri and Identity Features Spotlight Hidden Truths in 'A Child’s Last Cry'

New documentary by Identity Features exposes the dark reality of child trafficking while inspiring awareness and change.

We’re using film to reveal the truth and inspire change, because some stories must be told, no matter how difficult.” — James Arcuri, Founder of Identity Features

NY, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a time when truth and awareness are more critical than ever, James Arcuri, founder of Identity Features, announces the production of his latest documentary, A Child’s Last Cry, a powerful exploration of child trafficking and organ harvesting in the United States.

The film, currently in production, brings together decades of filmmaking experience and a commitment to uncovering hidden injustices. Collaborating with a former FBI agent, S.R. Perricone, based on his book Shadows of Nazareth, the documentary takes viewers into the realities too often ignored, blending cinematic storytelling with investigative insight.

“Every child deserves a voice,” says Arcuri. “This documentary gives that voice to those who’ve been silenced for too long.”

Shining a Light Through Storytelling

A Child’s Last Cry is not designed to shock; it’s designed to awaken. With sensitivity and purpose, the film aims to educate the public, spark dialogue, and motivate collective action. Through survivor accounts, expert testimony, and meticulous research, the project paints an honest yet hopeful picture of resilience and reform.

Arcuri’s vision stems from a lifelong belief that cinema should do more than entertain; it should enlighten and empower. His dedication to meaningful content is the foundation of Identity Features, the independent studio he leads with a team combining over 60 years of film industry experience.

Known across the industry as “The Storyteller,” Arcuri’s passion for human truth drives every frame of his work.

The Story Behind Identity Features

Founded as a creative home for authentic, mission-driven storytelling, Identity Features develops, produces, and distributes original feature films and documentaries for a global audience. The company is known for its artistic independence, in-house development model, and ability to merge emotion with purpose.

James Arcuri, a seasoned filmmaker and writer of more than 80 screenplays, has spent over 50 years perfecting the art of cinematic storytelling. His creative philosophy focuses on truth, perseverance, and impact, a legacy reflected in the company’s expanding catalog of projects soon to be released on major streaming platforms.

“I’ve dedicated my life to telling stories that matter,” Arcuri notes. “This film is one of the most important ones yet.”

Identity Features’ recent works include the acclaimed feature film “LULLABY,” currently streaming on Tubi and Amazon Prime, and the upcoming limited series “DEVIANT IN BLUE,” a cop thriller based on a true story.

Arcuri has also ventured into literature with “FOR GOD AND COUNTRY,” a historical novel available on Amazon/Kindle, inspired by his personal journey and lectures on history, honor, and storytelling.

A New Model for Indie Film Production

What distinguishes Identity Features from traditional studios is its comprehensive creative ecosystem. Beyond film production, every project is designed for multi-format expansion, spanning graphic novels, companion documentaries, music albums, and special edition director’s cuts.

This approach not only amplifies the reach and commercial potential of each story but also deepens its cultural footprint, giving audiences new ways to connect and engage. It’s a blueprint that strengthens the long-term viability of independent filmmaking in the streaming era.

Raising Global Awareness

While A Child’s Last Cry focuses on an American crisis, its message resonates globally. Identity Features aims to reach industry professionals across Los Angeles, New York, and Atlanta, as well as audiences worldwide who seek truth, justice, and meaningful entertainment.

The production team believes awareness is the first step toward change, and that storytelling remains one of humanity’s most powerful tools for empathy.

A Call for Collaboration

Arcuri and Identity Features invite organizations, distributors, and advocates to join the mission and support A Child’s Last Cry in raising awareness and building solutions. Inspired by how platforms like Angel Studios rallied global communities for issue-based films, Identity Features seeks similar partnerships that combine faith in storytelling with a commitment to social impact.

Interested partners can learn more or get involved directly through the company’s official website.

About James Arcuri

James Arcuri is a prolific filmmaker and screenwriter who has dedicated more than five decades to storytelling that moves and motivates audiences. As founder of Identity Features, he continues to craft original narratives that blend creativity, truth, and purpose. His recent literary success, For God and Country, continues to inspire through book tours and public lectures. As the creative force behind Lullaby, Deviant in Blue, and A Child’s Last Cry, Arcuri exemplifies what it means to be “The Storyteller”, a filmmaker who transforms truth into art.

From feature films to documentaries, Arcuri’s projects aim to make a difference, each one an invitation to see, feel, and act.

Learn More

Visit www.identityfeatures.com

IMDb: www.imdb.me/jamesarcuri

